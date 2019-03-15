Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: VMware Workstation Player 15.0.3

VMware Player logo (75 pix) VMware heeft de derde update voor versie 15 Workstation Player uitgebracht. Player is gratis software waarmee virtuele machines kunnen worden gemaakt en gedraaid. Voor commercieel gebruik wordt echter wel een vergoeding gevraagd. Het is simpel gezegd een vereenvoudigde uitvoering van andere VMware-producten, zoals Workstation Pro, Server en ESX Server. Ook de virtual machines van Microsoft Virtual PC en Symantec LiveState Recovery-disks worden ondersteund. Daarnaast kunnen verschillende voorgeïnstalleerde virtual machines via deze pagina worden binnengehaald, zoals Debian, Ubuntu en Fedora. In versie 15.0.3 zijn enkele beveiligingsprobleem verholpen en zijn de OpenSSL- en libxml2-bibliotheken bijgewerkt naar een nieuwere versie.

Important Fixes:
  • VMware Workstation Player contained elevation of privilege vulnerabilities:
    • Workstation Player does not handle paths appropriately. This may allow the path to the VMX executable, on a Windows host, to be hijacked by a non-administrator leading to elevation of privilege. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project (cve.mitre.org) has assigned the identifier CVE-2019-5511 to this issue. See VMSA-2019-0002 for further information.
    • COM classes are not handled appropriately. This may allow hijacking of COM classes used by the VMX process, on a Windows host, leading to elevation of privilege. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project (cve.mitre.org) has assigned the identifier CVE-2019-5512 to this issue. See VMSA-2019-0002 for further information.
  • Updated OpenSSL library version to 1.0.2q.
  • Updated libxml2 library version to 2.9.9.

Versienummer 15.0.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website VMware
Download https://download3.vmware.com/software/player/file/VMware-player-15.0.3-12422535.exe?HashKey=6d491e1b68f4e7b9e67c4fbac6d52c68&ext=.exe&params=%7B%22sourcefilesize%22%3A%22132.31+MB%22%2C%22dlgcode%22%3A%22PLAYER-1503%22%2C%22languagecode%22%3A%22en%22%2C%2
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
Vorige download Volgende download

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-03-2019 15:460

15-03-2019 • 15:46

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: VMware

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

VMware Workstation Player

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3.5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone XS Red Dead Redemption 2 LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True