VMware heeft de derde update voor versie 15 Workstation Player uitgebracht. Player is gratis software waarmee virtuele machines kunnen worden gemaakt en gedraaid. Voor commercieel gebruik wordt echter wel een vergoeding gevraagd. Het is simpel gezegd een vereenvoudigde uitvoering van andere VMware-producten, zoals Workstation Pro, Server en ESX Server. Ook de virtual machines van Microsoft Virtual PC en Symantec LiveState Recovery-disks worden ondersteund. Daarnaast kunnen verschillende voorgeïnstalleerde virtual machines via deze pagina worden binnengehaald, zoals Debian, Ubuntu en Fedora. In versie 15.0.3 zijn enkele beveiligingsprobleem verholpen en zijn de OpenSSL- en libxml2-bibliotheken bijgewerkt naar een nieuwere versie.

Important Fixes: VMware Workstation Player contained elevation of privilege vulnerabilities: Workstation Player does not handle paths appropriately. This may allow the path to the VMX executable, on a Windows host, to be hijacked by a non-administrator leading to elevation of privilege. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project (cve.mitre.org) has assigned the identifier CVE-2019-5511 to this issue. See VMSA-2019-0002 for further information. COM classes are not handled appropriately. This may allow hijacking of COM classes used by the VMX process, on a Windows host, leading to elevation of privilege. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project (cve.mitre.org) has assigned the identifier CVE-2019-5512 to this issue. See VMSA-2019-0002 for further information.

Updated OpenSSL library version to 1.0.2q.

Updated libxml2 library version to 2.9.9.