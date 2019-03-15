Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: VMware Workstation Pro 15.0.3

VMWare Workstation logo (75 pix) VMware heeft versie 15.0.3 van zijn virtualisatiesoftware Workstation Pro uitgebracht. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een of meer virtuele computers aan te maken, waarop een groot aantal verschillende besturingssystemen kan worden geïnstalleerd. Op die manier kunnen ze naast elkaar worden gebruikt, in tegenstelling tot een dualbootopstelling, waarbij voor het ene of het andere OS moet worden gekozen. VMware Workstation is beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en licenties beginnen bij zo'n 275 euro. In versie 15.0.3 zijn enkele beveiligingsprobleem verholpen en zijn de OpenSSL- en libxml2-bibliotheken bijgewerkt naar een nieuwere versie.

Important Fixes:
  • VMware Workstation Player contained elevation of privilege vulnerabilities:
    • Workstation Player does not handle paths appropriately. This may allow the path to the VMX executable, on a Windows host, to be hijacked by a non-administrator leading to elevation of privilege. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project (cve.mitre.org) has assigned the identifier CVE-2019-5511 to this issue. See VMSA-2019-0002 for further information.
    • COM classes are not handled appropriately. This may allow hijacking of COM classes used by the VMX process, on a Windows host, leading to elevation of privilege. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project (cve.mitre.org) has assigned the identifier CVE-2019-5512 to this issue. See VMSA-2019-0002 for further information.
  • Updated OpenSSL library version to 1.0.2q.
  • Updated libxml2 library version to 2.9.9.

Versienummer 15.0.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website VMware
Download https://my.vmware.com/web/vmware/info/slug/desktop_end_user_computing/vmware_workstation_pro/15_0
Bestandsgrootte 511,35MB
Licentietype Betaald
