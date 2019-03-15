Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft De derde iteratie van versie 1.32 uitgebracht. De bijbehorende lijst met aanpassingen ziet er als volgt uit: