Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft De derde iteratie van versie 1.32 uitgebracht. De bijbehorende lijst met aanpassingen ziet er als volgt uit:
February 2019 Recovery
February 2019 Recovery 3
- The editor can not turn-back to edit state when use Alt+F, S save file.
- Unsaved files are opened in two windows when reopening vscode
- Relative paths fail to show for two files with the same name.
- How to clean opened png file's infomation in Status bar
- Backslash in file path on mac
- Update to electron 3.1.6
- Open vscode://file/<path> in vscode is broken
- "undefined session received in acceptDebugSessionStarted" introduced in VS Code 1.32