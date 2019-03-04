OpenVPN is een robuuste en gemakkelijk in te stellen opensource-vpn-daemon waarmee verschillende private networks aan elkaar geknoopt kunnen worden door middel van een encrypted tunnel via internet. Voor de beveiliging wordt gebruikgemaakt van de OpenSSL-library, waarmee alle encryptie, authenticatie en certificatie kunnen worden afgehandeld. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en een installatiehandleiding is op deze pagina te raadplegen. De ontwikkelaars hebben al weer even geleden versie 2.4.7 uitgebracht, met de volgende veranderingen:
OpenVPN 2.4.7
- Fix subnet topology on NetBSD (2.4).
- add support for %lu in argv_printf and prevent ASSERT
- buffer_list: add functions documentation
- ifconfig-ipv6(-push): allow using hostnames
- Properly free tuntap struct on android when emulating persist-tun
- Add OpenSSL compat definition for RSA_meth_set_sign
- Add support for tls-ciphersuites for TLS 1.3
- Add better support for showing TLS 1.3 ciphersuites in --show-tls
- Use right function to set TLS1.3 restrictions in show-tls
- Add message explaining early TLS client hello failure
- Fallback to password authentication when auth-token fails
- systemd: extend CapabilityBoundingSet for auth_pam
- plugin: Export base64 encode and decode functions
- Add %d, %u and %lu tests to test_argv unit tests.
- Fix combination of --dev tap and --topology subnet across multiple platforms.
- Add 'printing of port number' to mroute_addr_print_ex() for v4-mapped v6.
- preparing release v2.4.7 (ChangeLog, version.m4, Changes.rst)
- Minor reliability layer documentation fixes
- Resolves small IV_GUI_VER typo in the documentation.
- Clarify and expand management interface documentation
- Refactor NCP-negotiable options handling
- init.c: refine functions names and description
- interactive.c: fix usage of potentially uninitialized variable
- options.c: fix broken unary minus usage
- Remove extra token after #endif
- Fix error message when using RHEL init script
- man: correct a --redirection-gateway option flag
- Replace M_DEBUG with D_LOW as the former is too verbose
- Correct the declaration of handle in 'struct openvpn_plugin_args_open_return'
- Bump version of openvpn plugin argument structs to 5
- Move get system directory to a separate function
- Enable dhcp on tap adapter using interactive service
- Pass the hash without the DigestInfo header to NCryptSignHash()
- White-list pull-filter and script-security in interactive service
- Add Interactive Service developer documentation
- Detect TAP interfaces with root-enumerated hardware ID
- man: add security considerations to --compress section
- mbedtls: print warning if random personalisation fails
- Fix memory leak after sighup
- travis: add OpenSSL 1.1 Windows build
- Fix --disable-crypto build
- Don't print OCC warnings about 'key-method', 'keydir' and 'tls-auth'
- buffer_list_aggregate_separator(): simplify code