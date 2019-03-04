OpenVPN is een robuuste en gemakkelijk in te stellen opensource-vpn-daemon waarmee verschillende private networks aan elkaar geknoopt kunnen worden door middel van een encrypted tunnel via internet. Voor de beveiliging wordt gebruikgemaakt van de OpenSSL-library, waarmee alle encryptie, authenticatie en certificatie kunnen worden afgehandeld. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en een installatiehandleiding is op deze pagina te raadplegen. De ontwikkelaars hebben al weer even geleden versie 2.4.7 uitgebracht, met de volgende veranderingen:

OpenVPN 2.4.7 Fix subnet topology on NetBSD (2.4).

add support for %lu in argv_printf and prevent ASSERT

buffer_list: add functions documentation

ifconfig-ipv6(-push): allow using hostnames

Properly free tuntap struct on android when emulating persist-tun

Add OpenSSL compat definition for RSA_meth_set_sign

Add support for tls-ciphersuites for TLS 1.3

Add better support for showing TLS 1.3 ciphersuites in --show-tls

Use right function to set TLS1.3 restrictions in show-tls

Add message explaining early TLS client hello failure

Fallback to password authentication when auth-token fails

systemd: extend CapabilityBoundingSet for auth_pam

plugin: Export base64 encode and decode functions

Add %d, %u and %lu tests to test_argv unit tests.

Fix combination of --dev tap and --topology subnet across multiple platforms.

Add 'printing of port number' to mroute_addr_print_ex() for v4-mapped v6.

preparing release v2.4.7 (ChangeLog, version.m4, Changes.rst)

Minor reliability layer documentation fixes

Resolves small IV_GUI_VER typo in the documentation.

Clarify and expand management interface documentation

Refactor NCP-negotiable options handling

init.c: refine functions names and description

interactive.c: fix usage of potentially uninitialized variable

options.c: fix broken unary minus usage

Remove extra token after #endif

Fix error message when using RHEL init script

man: correct a --redirection-gateway option flag

Replace M_DEBUG with D_LOW as the former is too verbose

Correct the declaration of handle in 'struct openvpn_plugin_args_open_return'

Bump version of openvpn plugin argument structs to 5

Move get system directory to a separate function

Enable dhcp on tap adapter using interactive service

Pass the hash without the DigestInfo header to NCryptSignHash()

White-list pull-filter and script-security in interactive service

Add Interactive Service developer documentation

Detect TAP interfaces with root-enumerated hardware ID

man: add security considerations to --compress section

mbedtls: print warning if random personalisation fails

Fix memory leak after sighup

travis: add OpenSSL 1.1 Windows build

Fix --disable-crypto build

Don't print OCC warnings about 'key-method', 'keydir' and 'tls-auth'

buffer_list_aggregate_separator(): simplify code