Firmware-update: Insta360 One X 1.18.16

Insta360 heeft voor zijn One X-actiecamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht, met 1.18.16 als versienummer. Dit is een 360-gradencamera met een resolutie van 6080x3040 pixels voor foto's of 5760x2880 pixels op 30fps voor video. De camera kan ook aangesloten worden op de iPhone SE, 6s, 7, 8, X, XS en XS Max, iPad (2018) en iPad Pro of een Android-apparaat met usb-otg, op basis van een soc zoals de Qualcomm 820 / Kirin 950 / Exynos 8890 of recenter, en ten minste Android 5.1. De aanpassingen van deze update worden als volgt beknopt samengevat:

Version 1.18.16

Routine improvements. Recent Update:
  • Adds "FlickerFix". This reduces the flickering of lightbulbs in certain shooting conditions. In “Settings”, you can toggle between Auto/50Hz/60Hz for FlickerFix. Select FlickerFix if you're experiencing flickering in your video.
  • Adds the "Faster" option for shutter speed when video auto exposure mode is on. This helps to reduce motion blur at the expense of video quality when in low light/indoors.
  • With this update, the Matterport Capture app can be used to connect to the ONE X and take photos.
Versienummer 1.18.16
Releasestatus Final
Website Insta360
Download https://static.insta360.com/software/ONEX/Firmware/20190302_1.18.16/InstaOneXFW.bin
Licentietype Freeware
Door Japke Rosink

04-03-2019 09:25
04-03-2019

Submitter: Balance

Bron: Insta360

Actioncams Insta360

