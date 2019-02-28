Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Wireshark 2.6.7

Wireshark logo (75 pix) Versie 2.6.7 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is geschikt voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-uitvoeringen van de besturingssystemen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

The following vulnerabilities have been fixed: The following bugs have been fixed:
  • Alignment Lost after Editing Column. Bug 14177.
  • Crash on applying display filters or coloring rules on capture files containing non-UTF-8 data. Bug 14905.
  • tshark outputs debug information. Bug 15341.
  • Feature request - HTTP, add the field "request URI" to response. Bug 15344.
  • randpkt should be distributed with the Windows installer. Bug 15395.
  • Memory leak with "-T ek" output format option. Bug 15406.
  • Display error in negative response time stats (gint displayed as unsigned). Bug 15416.
  • _epl_xdd_init not found. Bug 15419.
  • Decoding of MEGACO/H.248 request shows the Remote descriptor as "Local descriptor". Bug 15430.
  • Repeated NFS in Protocol Display field. Bug 15443.
  • RBM file dissector adds too many items to the tree, resulting in aborting the program. Bug 15448.
  • Wireshark heap out-of-bounds read in infer_pkt_encap. Bug 15463.
  • Column width and hidden issues when switching profiles. Bug 15466.
  • GTPv1-C SGSN Context Response / Forward Relocation Request decode GGSN address IPV6 issue. Bug 15485.
  • Lua Error on startup: init.lua: dofile has been disabled due to running Wireshark as superuser. Bug 15489.
  • DICOM ASSOCIATE Accept: Protocol Version. Bug 15495.
  • Multiple out-of-bounds reads in NetScaler trace handling (wiretap/netscaler.c). Bug 15497.
  • Wrong endianess when dissecting the "chain offset" in SMB2 protocol header. Bug 15524.
  • Memory leak in mate_grammar.lemon’s recolonize function. Bug 15525.
Updated Protocol Support
  • ASN.1 BER
  • BSSAP
  • BT Mesh
  • DICOM
  • DNP3
  • EPL
  • ETSI CAT
  • GTP
  • HTTP
  • IEEE 802.15.4
  • ISAKMP
  • MEGACO
  • MPLS Echo
  • RPC
  • RPCAP
  • SMB2
  • TCAP
New and Updated Capture File Support
  • IxVeriWave
  • NetScaler
  • Sniffer
Major API Changes
  • Lua: on Windows, file-related functions such as dofile now assume UTF-8 paths instead of the local code page. This is consistent with Linux and macOS and improves compatibility on non-English systems. (Bug 15118)

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Wireshark 2.6.7 voor Windows (32bit)
*Wireshark 2.6.7 voor Windows (64bit)
*Wireshark 2.6.7 voor PortableApps
*Wireshark 2.6.7 voor macOS 10.6 en hoger (64bit)
*Wireshark 2.6.7 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD

Versienummer 2.6.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Wireshark Foundation
Download https://www.wireshark.org/download.html
Licentietype Freeware
Door Bart van Klaveren

28-02-2019 • 05:08

28-02-2019 • 05:08

Bron: Wireshark Foundation

Wireshark

