Paramount Software heeft een update van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er ook betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt.
Vanaf versie 7.1 is de gratis uitvoering niet langer alleen voor privégebruik, maar mag deze nu ook in commerciële omgevingen worden gebruikt. Verder is er Image Guardian, die back-upbestanden moet beschermen tegen ongeautoriseerde aanpassingen, zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht met betrekking tot virtuele images en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen. In deze uitgave zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Macrium Changed Block Tracker (MRCBT)
CBT could fail to attach to volumes where the "System Volume Information" folder was compressed with NTFS compression. This has been resolved
Macrium Virtual Image Boot (viBoot)
The viBoot backup functionality has been put back - viBoot can now take backups of its VMs again.
Backup Toast Notifications
Duplicate toast notification when restoring have been removed.
When running backups, the toast notifications will now always show the backup definition file name.
PowerShell
PowerShell scripts running as scheduled tasks could hang after completion of a backup. This has been resolved. Note: Existing scripts do not need to change
Server Plus - Mailbox Restore
Server Plus - Exchange Backup
- Mailbox Restore will no longer incorrectly report failures when restoring to multiple mailboxes at once.
- If one message failed to restore then subsequent restores could cause a program exception. This has been resolved.
- In rare cases, Mailbox Restore on Exchange 2016 would fail to restore messages with certain extended properties. This has been resolved.
- On certain domain configurations, Mailbox Restore on Exchange 2016 would not always be able to restore to all mailboxes. This has been resolved.
- PST file export for Exchange 2016 is now supported.
Exchange backups can now handle backups of Databases and System volumes with different sector sizes.
Exchange encrypted Incremental backups could incorectly force a Full backup. This has been resolved.
Backup Logs
Where consolidation/Retention rules are run *before* the start of a backup, the total time taken now includes the time taken for retention and consolidation.
File And Folder email settings now include warnings and are positioned in the same log section as Image logs.
Various
Various small bug fixes and changes to improve Macrium Reflect.