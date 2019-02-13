Ritlabs heeft versie 8.8 van zijn e-mailprogramma The Bat uitgebracht. Het programma biedt ondersteuning voor verschillende pop3- en imap4-accounts, en heeft een Bayesiaans spamfilter en uitgebreide zoek- en filtermogelijkheden. Verder is er ondersteuning voor pgp, end-to-end encryption en de e-mails kunnen versleuteld op de harde schijf worden opgeslagen. Verder zijn er geen minimumsysteemeisen. Het werkt op de oudste hardware, maar kan ook overweg met de AVX-512-instruction set, die in de Intel's Xeon Phi x200 Knights Landing gevonden kan worden. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features An additional button to deselect "Trash" folders across all accounts in the Message Finder

Users of the On-The-Fly-Encryption mode can specify /DECRYPT_FILE_OTFE command line parameter to decrypt a particular file and save it to disk Improvements Contents of the "Organization" header line is not automatically appended in parenthesis to the sender's address header line on display if the contents of the Organization has a "@" character or a parenthesis or an angle bracket

[*] The Bat! ignores message header address line comments that contain "@" characters Fixes 0000738: Google contact synchronization did not work

0001561: Inserting Polish character "ą" cleared the text of messages

0001625: Ctrl+V didn't move messages to folders starting with the letter "O"

0001628: Assigned colors groups were not shown in the Sorting Office menu

0001629: Wrong code in HTML messages caused invisible messages

0001632: Viewer/editor profiles ignored the background color settings until another profile was selected

0001633: List settings were saved and restored incorrectly when switching between Normal and HiDPI displays: The new version stores different sizes separately to prevent wrong sizing in the older versions

0001635: Viewer profile settings were not applied right after changing the settings in options

0001637: Viewer/editor profiles were not retained after re-starting the program

0001638: Images from web-site copied to clipboard are not pasted into the HTML-editor: Added possibility to copy text with images from MS Office. For the moment to copy text with images from web page first copy it to Word and then copy to The Bat!

0001640: The internal HTML viewer failed to display certain messages

0001645: "Cannot change Visible in OnShow or OnHide" error message at every startup has been resolved

0001647: "Access Violation" error message appeared while replying to an email because of the tags

0001650: "Invalid container data (offsets)" error message appeared upon editing the Sorting Office filters

0001652: Find duplicates wizard in address book was not entirely displayed under lower resolutions

0001654: Color selector: Predefined color set and Windows UI colors were missing. More colors accessible via keyboard

0001656: There were truncated options in the settings of common folders

0001666: If email addresses were erroneously separated by spaces (not by comas or semicolons) in an address line, The Bat! displayed only the first one

0001668: Three High-DPI issues with color selector have been resolved

0001674: Message Finder didn't find anything in local (non-IMAP4) folders when search scope was "Any part"; and there is no way to stop the search process

0001676: Unicode symbols were improperly rendered in the message list

0001683: Wrong minute in the time of the message creation - 1 second was lost

Embedded images in messages bodies grew in size on each reply on high DPI monitors (original issue 0001178)

Fixed a "classname mismatch" error (TID#80840)

Fixed sizes of Tag and Duplicates wizards for HiDPI monitors

Issue when panel sizes were lost when resolution of display changed by several pixels

The Bat! crashed on startup with "Access violation" error message