Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 418.91 WHQL

nVidia logo (45 pix)Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 418.81 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave laat onder meer prestatieverbeteringen zien wanneer er van DLSS en ray-tracing gebruik gemaakt wordt in de spellen Battlefield V en Metro Exodus. De changelog laat natuurlijk ook weer bugfixes zien en een handvol problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

Provides the optimal gaming experience when using DLSS and Ray Tracing in:
  • Battlefield V
  • Metro Exodus
Fixed Issues
  • [Battlefield 1]: Lines appear in the terrain with NVIDIA Control Panel anisotropic filtering override enabled.[1969966]
  • [GeForce RTX 20 series]: Event ID 14 error appears in event viewer logs when Digital Vibrance setting is changed. [2488424]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [G-SYNC]: With a G-SYNC and G-SYNC Compatible display connected in clone mode, flashing occurs on games played on the G-SYNC display with G-SYNC enabled. [200482157]
  • [Apex Legends]: DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_HUNG error message may appear and then the game crashes.[2503360]
  • [Hitman 2]: Pixelated corruption appears in the game. [2504274]
  • [Iray][OptiX]: Iray GPU acceleration crashes and falls back to CPU acceleration. [2503738]
  • [HDR][Ni no Kuni 2]: Enabling HDR causes the application to crash when launched. [2483952]
  • [ARK Survival]: Multiple errors and then blue-screen crash may occur when playing the game. [2453173]
  • [Batman: Arkham Origins]: PhysX fog renders incorrectly [2451459]
  • [Firefox]: Cursor shows brief corruption when hovering on certain links in Firefox. [2107201]
  • Dynamic Super Resolution (DSR) is not available for monitors with 4k2k timings. [2496987]
  • Random desktop flicker occurs on some multi-display PCs [2453059]
Windows 7 Open Issues
  • Random TDR events occur. [2500396]
  • [iRay][OptiX]: iRay GPU acceleration crashes and falls back to CPU acceleration. [2503738]

Versienummer 418.91 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website nVidia
Download https://www.geforce.com/drivers
Bestandsgrootte 553,04MB
Licentietype Freeware
Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: nVidia

