GPSoftware heeft versie 12.12 van zijn bestandsmanager Directory Opus uitgebracht. Dit programma is in zekere zin vergelijkbaar met Total Commander, maar dan met uitgebreidere mogelijkheden over welke informatie precies moet worden weergegeven en op welke manier. Het programma nestelt zich diep in Windows en is dan ook meer bedoeld als vervanger van Windows Verkenner.
Directory Opus is veelzijdig en extreem configureerbaar, zowel wat functionaliteit als wat uiterlijk betreft. Dat is meteen ook het grootste probleem, want het programma kan zeker op beginnende gebruikers complex overkomen. Directory Opus werkt op Windows XP en hoger, en is beschikbaar in een 32bit- en een 64bit-versie. Het programma kan 60 dagen worden getest; daarna moet een licentie van 89 Australische dollar worden aangeschaft, wat neerkomt op ongeveer 56 euro. Sinds versie 10.2 is er ook een minder uitgebreide versie, voor omgerekend 31 euro. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende lijst met veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
Changes since 12.11:
- Fix for Opus being unable to update configuration files. An operating system bug in Windows 10 meant that the System process would lock the config files if you installed certain UWP/Metro Windows Store applications.
- Opus now resolves soft links/junctions to their underlying paths before passing them to Windows Search (since the indexer seems to only index under the real paths and ignore junctions, this meant searching in a linked folder would return no results).
- Having the Status column added to a file display no longer triggers a background load of metadata for all files in the folder unless it's actually needed (i.e. if a label filter that sets a status icon uses metadata).
- When editing a Folder Format for a collection path, the Use as the default format for all sub-folders checkbox can now be used to make the format apply to sub-collections.
- Added support for the iTunes Compilation tag for MP3 and MP4 (M4A) files.
- Ctrl+C/Ctrl+V of a file with a very long (~250) filename now works properly and no longer tries to use the file's short name.
- Copy CREATEFOLDER now supports folder aliases.
- For modifying how files are deleted within the standalone viewer, you can now pass applicable Delete command arguments to the Show VIEWERCMD=delete command. For example, Show VIEWERCMD=delete,shift,quiet would suppress the confirmation prompt.
- Fixed a side-effect of the newly added Preferences / File Operations / Inline Rename / Rename all selected files at once option that affected (among other things) creating multiple text files by pushing Ctrl+O repeatedly and then renaming them inline.