De release-candidate van versie 3.40.0 van de opensource-ftp-client FileZilla is verschenen. FileZilla is klein, simpel en toch compleet. Het programma is populair vanwege de geringe belasting van de systeembronnen. FileZilla is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Sinds versie 3.26.0 worden wachtwoorden niet langer onversleuteld en onbeveiligd op de computer opgeslagen.

Wees voorzichtig met het door SourceForge aanbevolen downloadbestand, want dat wordt vaak gebundeld met software van derden. Op deze pagina zijn installatiebestanden te vinden die geen extra componenten bevatten. Een verkeerde installatie is eenvoudig te herkennen aan het woord bundled in de bestandsnaam. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit: