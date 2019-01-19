De release-candidate van versie 3.40.0 van de opensource-ftp-client FileZilla is verschenen. FileZilla is klein, simpel en toch compleet. Het programma is populair vanwege de geringe belasting van de systeembronnen. FileZilla is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Sinds versie 3.26.0 worden wachtwoorden niet langer onversleuteld en onbeveiligd op de computer opgeslagen.
Wees voorzichtig met het door SourceForge aanbevolen downloadbestand, want dat wordt vaak gebundeld met software van derden. Op deze pagina zijn installatiebestanden te vinden die geen extra componenten bevatten. Een verkeerde installatie is eenvoudig te herkennen aan het woord bundled in de bestandsnaam. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
New features:
Bugfixes and minor changes:
- Added TLS 1.3 support by linking official binaries against GnuTLS 3.6.5
- Refactored how sites and servers are being represented internally to fix issues trigged by renaming sites in the Site Manager
- Fix display of server names containing ampersands in several dialogs
- Fix regular expression filter in the quick search panel
- Fix a crash if files are added to the queue when there are already files for multiple different servers in the queue
- Fix a crash applying filters when there are no selected files and the focused item is past the new file count
- Fix a crash if emptying the queue while a directory creation item is active
- Fix a potential crash if FileZilla is being closed the moment a delayed dialog has already been created but before it is shown.