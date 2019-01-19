Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: FileZilla 3.40.0 RC1

FileZilla logo (75 pix) De release-candidate van versie 3.40.0 van de opensource-ftp-client FileZilla is verschenen. FileZilla is klein, simpel en toch compleet. Het programma is populair vanwege de geringe belasting van de systeembronnen. FileZilla is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Sinds versie 3.26.0 worden wachtwoorden niet langer onversleuteld en onbeveiligd op de computer opgeslagen.

Wees voorzichtig met het door SourceForge aanbevolen downloadbestand, want dat wordt vaak gebundeld met software van derden. Op deze pagina zijn installatiebestanden te vinden die geen extra componenten bevatten. Een verkeerde installatie is eenvoudig te herkennen aan het woord bundled in de bestandsnaam. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features:
  • Added TLS 1.3 support by linking official binaries against GnuTLS 3.6.5
  • Refactored how sites and servers are being represented internally to fix issues trigged by renaming sites in the Site Manager
Bugfixes and minor changes:
  • Fix display of server names containing ampersands in several dialogs
  • Fix regular expression filter in the quick search panel
  • Fix a crash if files are added to the queue when there are already files for multiple different servers in the queue
  • Fix a crash applying filters when there are no selected files and the focused item is past the new file count
  • Fix a crash if emptying the queue while a directory creation item is active
  • Fix a potential crash if FileZilla is being closed the moment a delayed dialog has already been created but before it is shown.
Versienummer 3.40.0 RC1
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website FileZilla
Download https://filezilla-project.org/download.php?show_all=1&beta=1
Bestandsgrootte 7,59MB
Licentietype GPL
Vorige download

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 19-01-2019 16:341

19-01-2019 • 16:34

1 Linkedin Google+

Bron: FileZilla

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

FileZilla

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0Saven
19 januari 2019 16:51
Ik wacht nog steeds op dark mode support voor OSX Mojave. Maar verder weinig mis mee
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone XS Red Dead Redemption 2 LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True