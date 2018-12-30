Versie 4.1.5 van qBittorrent is kort geleden verschenen. Deze opensource-torrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden.

In versie 4 is onder meer de overstap van Qt4 naar 5 gemaakt, en heeft het programma een nieuw uiterlijk en logo gekregen. Verder kan het programma in portable-modus gebruikt worden, kunnen torrents nu ook voor een bepaalde tijd worden gedeeld en niet meer alleen tot een bepaald percentage bereikt is, en is het scherm waarin je zelf torrents kunt maken, onder handen genomen. In versie 4.1.5 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht: