Versie 4.1.5 van qBittorrent is kort geleden verschenen. Deze opensource-torrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden.
In versie 4 is onder meer de overstap van Qt4 naar 5 gemaakt, en heeft het programma een nieuw uiterlijk en logo gekregen. Verder kan het programma in portable-modus gebruikt worden, kunnen torrents nu ook voor een bepaalde tijd worden gedeeld en niet meer alleen tot een bepaald percentage bereikt is, en is het scherm waarin je zelf torrents kunt maken, onder handen genomen. In versie 4.1.5 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New features:
Bugfixes:
- Add checking_mem_usage option to AdvancedSettings
- Save torrents queue in separate file. Now a new file named 'queue' is created, saving on each line the infohash of each queued torrent in sorted order.
WebUI:
- Fix regression on resuming torrents without metadata
- Reorder and rename Tracker list context menu option
- Rename Tracker List columns
- Show error message when Session failed to start
- Embedded tracker: Use ip parameter from tracker request if provided
- Fix weekday names translations
- Fix strings not translated
RSS:
- Change qBittorrent exit message to HTML5
- Revise CSP header
- Enforce referrer-policy in WebUI
- Add torrent name filtering to WebUI
- Send numeric status without translation
- Add WebUI Trackers context menu
- Add DHT, PeX, and LSD to WebUI Tracker list
- Add additional Tracker columns to WebUI
- Bump Web API version
- Fix display bugs in WebUI Files tab. Remove Fix incorrect priority value sent from WebUI
- Set priority for multiple files in one WebAPI request
- Match WebUI Peers table column order to GUI
- Fetch data less frequently when torrents tab isn't visible
- Add Search tab to WebUI
- Add ability to pass urls to the webui download page
- Fix JavaScript error
- Disallow setting a blank alternative WebUI location
- Add slow torrent options
- Add "Use alternative Web UI" option
- Add "Apply rate limit to peers on LAN" option
- Add email "From" option
- Set WebUI download options using set preferences
- Show list of categories on WebUI download page
- Hide WebUI text input for custom monitor save locations
- Add "When adding a torrent" options
- Add WebUI Auto TMM options
- Add speed limit icons to WebUI Speed options
- Add WebUI Random port button and proxy unencrypted password notice
- Replace WebUI Options fixed-width labels
- Reorder WebUI options to match GUI
- Allow WebUI sidebar to be collapsed
- Show ellipsis when WebUI sidebar is too narrow
- Fix WebUI bug on override of Start Download option.Closes #9855.
- Fix missing words in WebUI
- Add SameSite attribute to WebUI session cookie
- Put WebUI security related options into a groupbox
- Add option for WebUI Host header validation
- Show icon in WebUI sorted column
Search:
- Keep track of REPACK/PROPER downloads. Closes #9898.
macOS:
- Only instantiate SearchPluginManager as needed
- Make file icon look like other macOS icons
- Save option to start minimized in Mac
- Support for Mavericks (10.9) was dropped due to usage of Qt 5.9. qBittorrent v4.1.5 should be able to work if you compile it with Qt 5.8.