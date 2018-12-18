Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Asus RT-AC86U/AC88U/AC5300/GT-AC5300 3.0.0.4.384.45149

Asus logo (27 pix)Asus heeft nieuwe firmware voor de RT-AC86U, RT-AC88U, RT-AC5300 en GT-AC5300 beschikbaar gesteld. Deze routers kunnen clients zowel bedraad als draadloos van netwerktoegang voorzien op basis van 802.11ac met drie tot acht antennes, afhankelijk van het model. Verder zijn er twee usb-poorten aanwezig, zodat een printer of externe opslag over het netwerk kan worden gedeeld. De nieuwe firmware heeft versienummer 3.0.0.4.384.45149 en de download is tussen de 45 en 66MB groot. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

AiMesh
  • Improved AiMesh stability
  • Lyra, Lyra Mini, and Lyra Trio can be added as AiMesh node into RT-AC86U, RT-AC88U, RT-AC5300 and GT-AC5300 networks.
    Please refer to https://www.asus.com/support/FAQ/1038071 for more detail.
Security
  • Fixed CVE-2018-14710, CVE-2018-14711, CVE-2018-14712, CVE-2018-14713, CVE-2018-14714. Thanks for Rick Ramgattie's contribution.
  • Fixed AiCloud/ Samba account vulnerability. Thanks for Matthew Cundari's contribution.
  • Fixed DoS vulnerability. Thanks for Ruikai Liu's contribution.
  • Fixed CVE-2018-17020, CVE-2018-17021, CVE-2018-17022.
  • Fixed stored XSS vulnerability. Thanks for Duda Przemyslaw's contribution.
  • Updated OpenSSL library.
New Alexa skill and IFTTT actions
  • Add Alexa skill “ ask ASUS ROUTER to report security status”
  • Add Alexa skill “ ask ASUS ROUTER how many devices are online”
  • Add IFTTT actions : Wake on LAN
  • Add IFTTT actions : check new firmware available and upgrade
[Note] You have to upgrade the firmware version up to 3.0.0.4.384_45149 if you want to use these new Alexa skills and IFTTT actions.

Bug fixes and improvement
  • Improved wireless stability.
  • Modified “Dual Wan” user interface.
  • Modified “Port Forwarding” user interface.
  • Modified “Restore” user interface.
  • Fixed GUI bugs on user feedback page.
  • Fixed “Adaptive QoS” bugs.
Reacties (4)

+1freakandel
18 december 2018 16:03
Ik heb mijn routers toch echt al enkele dagen geleden kunnen updaten naar deze versie. Iets vertraagd nieuws dus. Overigens zonder problemen kunnen updaten en werkt als een speer.
+1Pasc66
18 december 2018 16:03
en nu hopen dat ze snel de QoS (time scheduling) bugs op de AC-68U oplossen (extreem trage verbinding voor clients die aan time-scheduling gekoppeld worden)
0SOTD
@Pasc6618 december 2018 16:20
Niet goed gelezen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SOTD op 18 december 2018 16:51]

0F-I-X
18 december 2018 16:41
Ohh handig... nu komen ze met de AI mesh voor de Lyra. Niet begrepen waarom dat er niet vanaf het begin bij zat. De standaard routers zijn nu niet echt geschikt om als Mesh tegen het plafond te spijkeren.
