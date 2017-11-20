Versie 4.0 van qBittorrent is uitgebracht. Deze opensource-torrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden.
In versie 4 is onder meer de overstap van Qt4 naar 5 gemaakt en heeft het programma verder ook een nieuw uiterlijk en logo gekregen. Verder kan het programma in portable-modus gebruikt worden, kunnen torrents nu ook voor een bepaalde tijd worden gedeeld en niet meer alleen tot een bepaald percentage bereikt is en is het scherm waarin je zelf torrents kunt maken, onder handen genomen. Versie 4.0 is echter niet zonder problemen, dus stap niet te snel over. De complete changelog voor versie 4.0 ziet er als volgt uit:
New features:
Bugfix:
- Change qbittorrent logo. Issue #6467.
- New icon theme with SVG source, so we can scale it appropriately in the future.
- Drop Qt 4 support. Raise minimum Qt version to 5.5.1
- UI for managing locally banned IP list
- Support for specifying where to save/load config files. Support for portable mode.
- It is now possible to pass options via ENV variables instead of cmd options.
- Allow to strip subfolder in multifile torrents.
- Allow cmd args to specify options when adding torrents.
- Widget for showing filesystem paths while typing. Used in the Add New Torrent and Options dialogs.
- Trackerlist: Allow to toggle columns
- Add availability column to torrent content model and torrent properties window
- Implemented share limit by seeding time
- Revamp Torrent creator
- Enable drag n drop to create torrent on mainwindow
- Add show/hide statusbar option
- Show number of pieces. Closes #6774.
- Allow to select & delete multiple entries in "Manage Cookies" dialog
- Fetch Favicons via google as a final fallback
- Add a Tags (multi-label) feature to the GUI. Closes #13.
- Use the system icons for each file type in the Content tab
- Use SVG files for monochrome tray icons. Closes #6085.
- Prefill torrent name when creating a new torrent. Closes #7229.
- Expose more libtorrent options in advanced settings
- Add comboBox for selecting BitTorrent protocol. Closes #6316.
- Allow SMTP sender to be set. Closes #7575.
- Allow to specify if announcing to all tiers is desired.
- Configurable number of history of paths in Add New Torrent dialog.
Cosmetic:
- Adjust icons names to better fit FDO scheme
- Optimized IP filter parsing, making blazingly fast
- Fix dialogs didn't position on the correct screen which qBittorrent window is on. Closes #1690, #2474, #3538.
- Refactor and improve StatusBar
- Set expiration date for newly added cookie to +2 years from now, instead of +99 years.
- Don't create subfolder inside temp folder
- Don't replace existing files when relocating torrent
- Fix explicit Torrent Management Mode in Add New Torrent dialog. Closes #5602.
- Fix calculation of 'Average time in queue' stat under libtorrent 1.1.x
- Don't disable bandwidth scheduler when manually switching speed limits. Closes #7306.
- Fix dereferencing freed pointer. Closes #7420.
- Change the default cache size to 64MiB.
- The previous "Disk write cache size" is not accurate since it is also being used for read cache, so rename it to "Disk cache".
- Replace dialog ok-cancel buttons with QDialogButtonBox, which follows the platform specific button order.
- Better reporting of success/failure of torrent and file deletion.
- Fix last activity calculation. Closes #7461.
- Save state of options windows on cancel too.
- Persist size and treeview header state in preview dialog.
- Show torrent name in "add new torrent" dialog on merging trackers
- Properly pre-select the selected torrent's current ratio limiting options in UpDownRatioDlg dialogs. Fixes #7352
- Optimize code for SpeedWidget.
- Disable processing events when adding torrents(prevents crashes). Closes #7436.
- Open links in browser. Closes #7651.
- Change default settings for tracker/tier announces to mimick µTorrent behavior.
- Explicitly set UPnP state on start-up. Closes #7338.
- Include/print caught signal in stackdump
WebUI:
- Trackerlist: Set text alignment of columns with numbers to the right
- Enable alternatingRowColors for "Manage Cookie" dialog
- Remove indentation for category/tag filter widgets in all platforms
- Add space between widgets in left side panel. Closes #7224.
- Unify preference window borders across the tabs
- Center Options dialog when showed.
- Show delete accelerator key in menu. closes #7508
- Set QTextOption::NoWrap property in "Download from URLs" dialog
- Use SVG icons for the country flags. Closes #6223.
Search:
- Allow to load/use ECDSA certificate in webUI.
- Add copy options to webui context menu
- Set torrent location from webui context menu
- Add option to rename torrent from WebUI
- Add auto torrent management to webui context menu
- Option for "Create subfolder" when adding new torrent.
- Fix addPaused wrong default behavior.
- Reposition "Priority" menu option in WebUI to match gui. Closes #7072.
- Report TCPServer errorString() if webui fails to listen to port.
- Exit gracefully when failed to initialize web server with qbt-nox
- Add file-to-piece-index mappings in /query/propertiesFiles command
- Add optional parameters for /command/download & /command/upload
- Print error messages upon receiving invalid header fields.
- Add WebUi\Address config option.
- Reinitialize webUI server when "IP address" setting changed. An app restart won't be necessary from now on.
- Improve log and error messages
RSS:
- Use explicit class for search plugin versions
- Remove all search plugins from repo. There is another repo named 'search-plugins'.
- Update the backend when a new plugin favicon is downloaded.
- Allow search plugins sorting. Closes #7526.
Windows:
- Redesigned RSS subsystem
- Do not use hardcoded colors in RSS feed view
- Improve RSS events logging
Linux:
- Use dpiawareness=1 on Windows. Closes #5393.
- Reformat Windows build configuration files.
macOS:
- Allow custom tray icons when system icon theme is used. Closes #7403.
Other:
- Various macOS UI improvements
- Fix main menu item location on macOS
- Fix macOS window restoration after using hide icon
- Fix notification display on macOS
- Use new classes/methods from libtorrent and stop using deprecate ones.
- Various string fixes
- cmake: do not use Qt5Widgets when locating QtSingleApplication. Closes #7551.
- Update BOOST m4 macros and simplify AX_BOOST_BASE usage
- Drop OS/2 support.
- Optimize file size of PNG and SVG files.
- Add new translators in the About page.