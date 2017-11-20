Versie 3.6.3 van AnyDesk is uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik, voor commercieel gebruik wordt of een eenmalige vergoeding gevraagd, of een lager bedrag per jaar. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. Sinds versie 3.5 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

AnyDesk 3.6.3 Fixed Bugs Fixed a crash when terminating AnyDesk using the tray icon while sessions were running.

Under rare conditions, connecting to Windows 10 showed no image/a black image.

Clipboard permission works again.

Disallowed to change the license key if settings are disabled.

Fixed SAS (Ctrl+Alt+Del) which did not work under some conditions on Windows Vista and upwards.

On some Windows 10 systems, AnyDesk did not work when the monitor was rotated. On these systems, AnyDesk should now transmit the monitor content normally.

Fixed two rarely occuring crashes on address book close. AnyDesk 3.6.2 Fixed Bugs Trying to add an address from the speed dial to an address book with a license of type free or lite opened a dialog instead of the address book.

Fixed screensaver settings on AnyDesk session close. This was broken due to a bug in Windows.

Fixed session comment dialog which could appear twice.

Fixed strange behaviour of custom version occuring in case a custom MSI version is installed. This broke the clipboard for example. Other Changes Made license key removal more explicit and added option 'Change license key' to the main menu. AnyDesk 3.6.1 Fixed Bugs Important security update, fixed dll injection vulnerability. Thanks to 0x09AL for reporting this. 3.6.0 New Features Transmission of system information can now be blocked. Older versions of AnyDesk will show useless information in this case.

Added a setting to disable the chat log.

Added a setting to choose the path to the chat log.

Added a setting to show the address book on startup.

Added a setting to allow the accept window to go to foreground on chat message received. Fixed Bugs Fixed a crash on opening the chat log on the backend side after a session request has been canceled.

Fixed a crash on address book request failure, for example when trying to add an already contained address.

Fixed a bug leading to an empty list of address books in the dialog shown on trying to add an address from the speed dial to the address book when the address book has not been opened before.

Fixed online states of speed dial entries on startup.

Fixed strange button behavior in the accept window.

Fixed some dpi and other graphical issues. Other Changes Improved connect mechanism when using a proxy.

On scam warning all standard permissions are set to disallowed now (regardless of settings).

The user-defined name of an address is now italicized.