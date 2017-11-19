Versie 3.0.7 van EMDB is uitgekomen en wegens een kleine fout is er ook al een opvolger verschenen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download slechts 3,5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Sinds versie 3.0.4 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

EMDB V3.07 released Batch update: Fixed batch update keeps updating the same movie over and over. EMDB V3.06 released Playlists: Fixed scanning for new files inside playlist didn't always work.

HTML Export: Added overview per year.

HTML Export: Added cast photos to the movie pages.

Playlists: Fixed (relative paths) playlists.

Playlists: Add support for relative paths in PlayList Editor.

Playlists: Fixed calculating sizes of playlists.

Database: Clicking actor photo cleared genres.

Database: Added Sountrack Composers field.

IMDb Import: Added Sountrack Composers import.

Database: Fixed an issue when removing a "Voice" entry from the cast list.

Database: Added AAC Mono audio format.

User Interface: Fixed Full screen / show posters on secondary monitors.

User Interface: Fixed displaying of overridden genres in the statistics screen.

Translations: Updated the Arabic, German, Slovanian, Spanish and Dutch translations EMDB V3.05 released Add Movie: IMDb now ignores the tt when an IMDb number (e.g. tt2091256) is entered instead of the title when querying IMDb.

User Interface: Fixed clicking on an "voice of" actor resulted in an incorrect query.

Add from Hard Disk: Fixed an issue were existing media files / playlists were re-added to the database when re-scanning a folder.

TV Series: Uncheck seen season -> mark all episodes from that season as unseen.

TV Series: Uncheck seen series -> mark all seasons and episodes as unseen.

TV Series: When opening the TV Series Details the first not seen episode is now selected be default.

TV Series: Added Seen column in TV Series Details Episode list.

Database: Fixed an issue where in some cases moving the database to a new location failed.

Translations: Updated the Arabic, Czech, French, German, Italian, Simplified Chinese, Slovanian and Dutch translations.