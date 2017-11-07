Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Firmware-update: Synology DSM 6.1.4 build 15217

Door , 10 reacties, submitter: Eguan, bron: Synology

07-11-2017 • 15:06

10 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: Eguan

Bron: Synology

Synology logo (45 pix)Synology heeft versie 6.1.4 van Disk Station Manager uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen ook back-ups van alle clients op het netwerk worden gemaakt en kunnen bestanden via http, ftp, bittorrent, usenet en emule worden gedownload, zodat bijvoorbeeld energiegulzige pc's 's nachts uit kunnen, terwijl de download gewoon binnenkomt. Verder kunnen via de ingebouwde iTunes-server audio- en videobestanden over het netwerk worden gestreamd, kan met behulp van php en MySQL een dynamische website worden gehost en kan het apparaat als printserver fungeren.

Om versie 6.1 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 6.0 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 11 of hoger. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 6.1 treffen we onder meer de mogelijkheid aan om gedeelde mappen te versleutelen, kan de nas zelf fouten detecteren en repareren wanneer er van het Btrfs-bestandssysteem gebruik gemaakt wordt en worden enkele onderdelen omgezet naar losse modules, waaronder USB Copy, File Station en File indexing. De meeste verbeteringen in versie 6.1 hebben echter alleen betrekking op de zwaardere modellen. In versie 6.1.4 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Important Note
  • The update is expected to be available for all regions within the next few days, although the time of release in each region may vary slightly.
  • This update will restart your Synology NAS.
What's New in DSM 6.1.4
  • Adjusted the threshold of remaining storage capacity warning to 10%.
  • Support 12TB IronWolf and IronWolf Pro drives with IHM.
  • Users with ACL permissions set as "administration" can edit shared folders in File Station.
Fixed Issues
  • Enhanced the compatibility of USB on certain models.
  • Enhanced the compatibility of SAS drives on certain models.
  • Fixed an issue where the response of user interface might slow down when using hotspares under certain circumstances.
  • Fixed user interface display issues to enhance the usability of Resource Monitor.
  • Fixed an issue where DSM mobile might not work properly on devices running Android 8.0.
  • Fixed an issue where administrator might not be able to log in DSM after removing clients from trusted client list.
  • Enhanced file system stability by backporting Kernel updates.
  • Enhanced the stability of RAID 5, RAID 6, RAID F1, and SHR.
  • Enhanced the compatibility of Windows AD and NFS protocol.
  • Fixed an issue where RAID Resync might slow down when creating or deleting multiple volumes.
  • Fixed an issue where users might be logged out or shared folders of mounted via AFP might be disconnected when changing permissions.
  • Fixed an issue where the background of login panel might be blurry when accessing DSM on Chrome browser.
  • Fixed an issue where users might not be able to collapse and expand nested sections on DSM webpage when using Safari 11 browser.
  • Fixed search results filters of File Station, AFP and SMB to ensure that users can only find files with read permissions in their search results.
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding Linux kernel (CVE-2017-10661, CVE-2017-10662, CVE-2017-10663).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding Samba (CVE-2017-11103).
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding Wget (CVE-2017-6508, CVE-2017-13089, CVE-2017-13090).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding XSS (CWE-79).
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding poppler library (CVE-2017-2820, CVE-2017-7511, CVE-2017-7515, CVE-2017-9408, CVE-2017-9775).

Versienummer 6.1.4 build 15217
Releasestatus Final
Website Synology
Download https://www.synology.com/nl-nl/support/download
Bestandsgrootte 167,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Update-historie

Meer historie
Vorige download Volgende download

Lees meer

Synology DiskStation DS214+ geen prijs bekend
Synology DiskStation DS214play vanaf € 310,97

Vergelijk prijzen

Synology DiskStation DS916+ vanaf € 539,-

Vergelijk prijzen

Synology DiskStation DS414 geen prijs bekend
Synology DiskStation DS114 vanaf € 179,99

Vergelijk prijzen

Synology DiskStation DS214 vanaf € 259,-

Vergelijk prijzen

Synology DiskStation 718+ vanaf € 438,95

Vergelijk prijzen

Synology DiskStation DS116 vanaf € 157,50

Vergelijk prijzen

Synology DiskStation DS216 vanaf € 270,07

Vergelijk prijzen

Synology DiskStation DS216+ vanaf € 407,34

Vergelijk prijzen

Synology DiskStation DS216+II vanaf € 319,90

Vergelijk prijzen

Synology DiskStation DS216j vanaf € 155,46

Vergelijk prijzen

Synology DiskStation DS218+ vanaf € 326,95

Vergelijk prijzen

Synology DiskStation DS218j vanaf € 182,-

Vergelijk prijzen

Synology DiskStation DS218play vanaf € 234,99

Vergelijk prijzen

Synology DiskStation DS414j geen prijs bekend
Synology DiskStation DS414slim vanaf € 269,-

Vergelijk prijzen

Synology DiskStation DS416 vanaf € 371,-

Vergelijk prijzen

Synology DiskStation DS416j vanaf € 298,-

Vergelijk prijzen

Synology DiskStation DS416play vanaf € 407,95

Vergelijk prijzen

Synology DiskStation DS416slim vanaf € 305,-

Vergelijk prijzen

Synology DiskStation DS418 vanaf € 401,95

Vergelijk prijzen

Synology DiskStation DS418j vanaf € 302,05

Vergelijk prijzen

Synology DiskStation DS716+ vanaf € 486,-

Vergelijk prijzen

Synology DiskStation DS716+II vanaf € 471,90

Vergelijk prijzen

Meer producten en artikelen (22)
Netwerkopslag Synology DiskStation

Reacties (10)

-Moderatie-faq
-110010+16+23+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
+1 kweniston
7 november 2017 15:09
Ik ben natuurlijk voor zinvolle updates, maar de fequentie bij Synology vind ik toch wel wat ver gaan, elke week een update zowat. Ik zou denken dat het systeem iets robuuster zou zijn.
Reageer
+2 Deguchi
@kweniston7 november 2017 15:13
Heeft niets met de robuustheid van het systeem te maken, maar met de beveiligingslekken die gevonden worden in de opensource software die ze gebruiken.
Wees blij dat ze er zo snel bijzijn en je systeem dus weer net iets veiliger is...
Reageer
0 ASS-Ware
@Deguchi7 november 2017 15:43
Heeft niets met de robuustheid van het systeem te maken, maar met de beveiligingslekken die gevonden worden in de opensource software die ze gebruiken.
Wees blij dat ze er zo snel bijzijn en je systeem dus weer net iets veiliger is...
Maakt het wel lastig als je je nas gebruikt als iSCSI target, je moet eerst op je server de target disconnecten voor je de nas reboot.
Reageer
0 itlee
@ASS-Ware7 november 2017 15:48
Dat hoeft niet, je kan ook je server even uitzetten. en als er belangerijke dingen op draaien, de services even stoppen. update synology en na de reboot wordt de isci disk automatisch weer geconnect.
Reageer
0 latka
@ASS-Ware7 november 2017 15:52
Als je NFS gebruikt heb je dat probleem niet (ik neem aan dat je het gebruikt voor virtual machines met een iSCSI LUN als hdd).
Reageer
+2 jongetje
@kweniston7 november 2017 15:14
Ik heb liever dat het goed wordt bijgehouden dan andersom. En je kunt ook 1 keer per maand zelf inloggen om handmatig de update te installeren als je niet zo vaak wilt? Bij mij gaat het automatisch in de nacht dus geen omkijken naar.
Reageer
+2 Quakie

@kweniston7 november 2017 15:29
Synology luistert naar hun klanten.. het is vroeger aan gegeven dat ze sneller zouden moeten schakelen.
Ze hebben hard gesleuteld aan DSM, hun packages om snel te kunnen updaten in geval van gevonden problemen. De aanpassingen die ze gedaan hebben zou het rebooten tot het minimum beperkt hebben maar uiteraard ontkomen ze hier niet aan.
Dit houdt dus ook in dat hun update beleid aangepast is. Bovenstaand is dus een grotere update waar dus meerdere problemen aangepakt worden. Dit kan je herleiden aan nieuw build nummer. Vandaar dat je nu dus meerdere updates krijgt met dezelfde build nummer. Mocht er nu dus weer iets criticals gevonden worden krijg je gauw een dzelfde build update 1.... De laatste dezelfde builde update 8 was van half okt.
Reageer
+1 Neus
@kweniston7 november 2017 15:29
Het is ook nooit goed ! Wees blij dat je NAS zo goed geüpdate wordt.
Je kan ook niet updaten maar dan wil ik je niet horen als je systeem gehacked is terwijl je dit kon voorkomen.
Reageer
+1 hellboy123
7 november 2017 15:23
Na de voorgaande update zijn een aantal van mijn packages compleet de mist ingegaan door een wijziging in een PHP versie/databasestructuur, ik wacht deze keer wel even met updaten...
Reageer
0 webside007
7 november 2017 15:40
lekker weer al die fixes; goed bezig Synology ;) 8-)
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone X Google Pixel 2 XL LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Hardware.Info de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*