Software-update: Audacity 2.2.0

Door , 3 reacties, bron: Audacity

03-11-2017 • 16:17

Audacity logo (75 pix) De final release van Audacity versie 2.2.0 is uitgekomen. Deze opensourceaudio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undofunctie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt zowel vst- als ladspa-plug-ins. In versie 2.2.0 heeft onder meer het logo een opfrisbeurt gekregen, kan het uiterlijk met behulp van thema's worden aangepast, zijn de menu's gereorganiseerd en kan het nu midibestanden afspelen.

Improvements
  • Four Selectable themes provided, with new 'Light' theme as default, plus option to customize
  • Many menu changes:
    • Menus Reorganized
    • Extended menu bar provided
    • New keyboard commands for working with clips
  • Help buttons ? in Preferences, Effects, Generators and Analyzers - and other places
  • Non-Greying out of effects when no selection (and explanatory dialog with help button)
  • Playback of MIDI (and Allegro) files imported into Note Tracks is now available.
  • 'Center' option in Selection Toolbar
  • Time Track cut/copy/paste
  • Stem plots
  • Major overhaul to documentation/manual including many new images and streamlined text on landing pages for in-program help.
Other Changes
  • Append-record is now the default (use Shift + Record for old behavior, to record on a new track)
  • The Esc key now cancels all click-and-drag actions. It also chooses among overlapping mouse click targets, which is especially useful in the Multi-Tool.
  • Sync-Lock button removed (use menu item or keyboard shortcut instead)
  • New preferences and preference pages
  • Overhaul of much code, mostly by Paul Licameli:
    • Overhaul of clip handling code using newer (safer) idioms
    • Overhaul of envelope handling code to deal with some anomalies
    • Overhaul of exception handling for greater safety
  • New Logo
Bug Fixes
  • Major work on bug fixing. 198 bugs that were in 2.1.3 fixed for 2.2.0.
    • The most serious bug fixed this time round was bug 437 which was about what happens when Audacity is recording and runs out of storage.
    • Most of the bugs fixed were more minor, such as bug 463 which was about a case in which the numbering on the timeline could display incorrect times.

Versienummer 2.2.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows XP, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Audacity
Download http://www.audacityteam.org/download/
Bestandsgrootte 19,34MB
Licentietype GPL

