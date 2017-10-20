Voor het aansturen van drones of vliegtuigjes wordt gebruik gemaakt van flight controller software. Opensource voorbeelden hiervan zijn MultiWii, Baseflight, Cleanflight en Betaflight. Deze laatste heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor dshot-, multishot- en oneshot-motorprotocollen, STM32-, F7-, F4-, F3-, en F1-processors, telemetry-protocollen, en oled-displays. Betaflight 3.2.1 is verschenen met de volgende veranderingen:
Maintenance Release
Please read the Instructions for Upgrading. This release contains bugfixes and target changes only. For a full list of new features see 3.2.0.
Fixes:
Target updates:
- Configuration does not reset to defaults after an upgrade, and is corrupted instead (#4280);
- MavLink port sharing with MSP does not work (#4287);
- CRSF Telemetry gets stuck when ACC is turned off (#4279);
- Wrong timer assignment for PA14 (#4297);
- GD32F350x6 ESCs not supported by 4-way interface (#4329).
- When a battery is connected, the ESCs are initialised twice in a row (#4322);
- Camera control menu is overlaid with the OSD statistics page if camera control is invoked from the statistics page (#4293);
- VTX band colours for LED_STRIP are wrong (#4362);
- Dshot beacon sounds when beeper is turning off (#4360);
- Dshot ESC info is inconsistent in CLI (#4308);
- Dshot1200 timing is wrong for F4 and F7 (#4367);
- Stick commands for camera control do not repeat when holding stick (#4368);
- Dshot on F7 does not work (#4165);
- Toggling WiFi on a RunCam Split will turn it off in flight (#4369);
- Arming flag names are not used in CLI in some cases, even if compiled in (#4370).
- KIWIF4V2 / PLUMF4: Moved LED_STRIP pin back to VTX.DTA (#4285);
- New target: XRACERF4 (#4255).
- ALIENFLIGHT: Fixed instable hardware detection issue. (#4300#4300, Fix instable AlienFligh hardware detection issue.).
- BEEBRAIN_V2: Separated into V2D and V2F (#4318).