Hyperionics heeft versie 8.14.00 van HyperSnap uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen screenshots worden gemaakt van het hele scherm, van een venster of van een zelf te bepalen gedeelte van het scherm. Ook is een autoscrollfunctie aanwezig, waarmee screenshots kunnen worden gemaakt van vensters die groter zijn dan het scherm, bijvoorbeeld van een webpagina. Daarnaast kunnen afbeeldingen worden bewerkt. Zo kunnen pijlen, cirkels en tekst worden aangebracht. Vanaf versie 8.00 zijn er aparte 32bit- en 64bit-downloads, en is ondersteuning voor Windows XP komen te vervallen. Sinds versie 8.12.00 zijn nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in HyperSnap 8.14.00
Changes in HyperSnap 8.13.05
- Updated Firefox add-on for compatibility with upcoming Firefox versions 57 and newer
Changes in HyperSnap 8.13.03
- Fix: text frame of 1 pixel width had a pixel missing at top left corner.
Changes in HyperSnap 8.13.02
- Fix: on Edit Stamp dialog box, "Options" tab, the "Blend stamp" slider did not work.
Changes in HyperSnap 8.13.01
- Small fix for "avoid the jump" from the selection by the original offset: the "avoiding" now works only if a rectangle smaller than the entire image is selected. Otherwise paste works as before release 8.13.01
- Replace colors for non-rectangular selection now does not change colors of pixels that are not inside the selection, if the "apply alpha" box is checked-off.
Changes in HyperSnap 8.13.00
- When copying a fragment of an underlying image only, without any shapes, then pasting it over another selected area, will now avoid the "jump" from the selection by the original offset of the copied fragment.
Changes in HyperSnap 8.12.02
- Added "Extend canvas..." function to the thumbnails right-click menu, where you may specify how much to extend the image on each side for all images selected in the thumbnails bar.
Changes in HyperSnap 8.12.01
- Fix for opening some type of EMF files
- The default "View and Shape Selection" mode fix: automatic switch to area selection will happen only if the entire image is visible in HyperSnap window. Otherwise moving mouse with left button down will just "pan" the view as it used to do in versions before 8.12.
- Minor fix - using the Crop function will not switch the cursor mode into rectangular selection any more.
