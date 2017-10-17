Een veelbesproken aspect van Windows 10 is de hoeveelheid informatie die naar Microsoft wordt gestuurd. Vaak is dat handig, want zo kunnen veel zaken beter worden afgehandeld. Maar niet alles is even nuttig, dus zijn er wel degelijk zorgen om de privacy. Gelukkig kunnen veel van deze 'phone home'-opties uitgezet worden, al zijn ze niet allemaal even makkelijk te vinden.

O&O Software, bekend van onder meer zijn defragmenteerprogramma, heeft een gratis tooltje beschikbaar gesteld waarmee veel van deze opties makkelijk aan- of uitgezet kunnen worden. Bovendien biedt het de optie om vooraf een systeemherstelpunt aan te maken. ShutUp10 is net geen 200kB groot en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te kunnen doen. In deze uitgave is ondersteuning toegevoegd voor de Fall Creators Update van Windows 10, maar sinds versie 1.4.1385 is er meer veranderd.