Macrium Reflect 7.1.2646

Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie 7.1 van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht . Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er ook betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt.
Vanaf versie 7.1 is de gratis uitvoering niet langer alleen voor privégebruik, maar mag deze nu ook in commerciële omgevingen worden gebruikt. Verder is er Image Guardian, die back-upbestanden moet beschermen tegen ongeautoriseerde aanpassingen, zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht met betrekking tot virtuele images en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen. Sinds versie 7.1.2614 zijn nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Macrium Reflect 7.1.2646Bug Fixes
- The CBT driver could cause a permanent lock on external drives preventing safe ejection. This has been resolved.
- When clicking 'OK', without changing any MIG settings, a progress bar would be displayed and the dialog would not closed. This has been resolved.
Macrium Reflect 7.1.2638What's New
Bug Fixes
- A new option 'Restart on reboot' has been added to the MIG settings dialog.
- VBScript and Powershell default options have now been merged into one group of options.
- When imaging in Windows PE, if partitions were de-selected in the backup wizard then the selections were not always honoured in the backup. This has been resolved.
- When using a GUID volume path as a backup destination the path syntax was not validated correctly. This has been resolved.
- In very rare sitautions, the Changed Block Tracker driver could cause a Windows BSOD if another process incorrectly attempts to write past the end of volume boundary. This has been resolved.
- Various bug fixes and changes to improve Macrium Reflect.
Macrium Reflect 7.1.2619Bug Fixes
- MIG could incorrectly disallow RoboCopy with /MIR /PURGE parameters correctly set. This has been resolved.