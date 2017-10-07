Versie 11.0.2 van WSUS Offline Update is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om Windows-computers die geen of een trage internetverbinding hebben, toch van de laatste updates van Microsoft te voorzien. Door simpelweg een of meer besturingssystemen, officepakketten en talen aan te vinken, worden alle beschikbare updates van de ftp-server van Microsoft gedownload. Als de updates binnen zijn, wordt er naar keuze een iso-bestand per taal of per besturingssysteem van gemaakt. Via een cd of dvd kunnen andere computers vervolgens snel en eenvoudig worden bijgewerkt. Hieronder zijn alle veranderingen te vinden die in versie 11 zijn aangebracht.

Modifications in version 11.0.2 NOTE: This version will be the last one supporting Office 2007 (more info)

August 2017 updates added to 'security only' lists for Windows 7 / 8.1 and Server 2008 R2 / 2012 / 2012 R2 (x86/x64) systems

September 2017 updates added to 'security only' lists for Windows 7 / 8.1 and Server 2008 R2 / 2012 / 2012 R2 (x86/x64) systems

Included complete rewrite of the Linux scripts version 1.0-beta-5 (Special thanks to H. Buhrmester)

C++ 2017 Redistributable Runtime Libraries updated to v. 14.11.25325.0

UpdateGenerator script will now use default text editor for displaying download log file

DoUpdate.cmd script will now signal errors by setting environment variable ERROR_OCCURRED

Fix: Determination of 'Windows Update' service state could fail due to language dependent output of service control utility sc.exe

Fix: Added missing Outlook 2007 Security Update kb4011110 (September 2017)

Fix: Added missing Outlook 2016 Security Update kb4011052 (July 2017) (Thanks to "arturk77")

Fix: Replaced superseded Office 2007 Security Update kb3118304 (June 2017) by kb3213646 (September 2017)

Fix: Replaced superseded Outlook 2010 Security Update kb2956078 (July 2017) by kb4011089 (September 2017)

Fix: Replaced superseded Office 2010 Security Update kb3203461 (June 2017) by kb3213626 (September 2017)

Fix: Replaced superseded Office 2013 Security Update kb3203392 (June 2017) by kb3213564 (September 2017)

Fix: Replaced superseded Skype for Business 2015 Security Update kb3191937 (June 2017) by kb3213568 (September 2017)

Fix: Replaced superseded Skype for Business 2015 Security Update kb3191939 (June 2017) by kb4011107 (September 2017)

Fix: Replaced superseded Office 2016 Security Update kb3203383 (June 2017) by kb3213551 (September 2017)

Fix: Replaced superseded Skype for Business 2016 Security Update kb3203382 (June 2017) by kb4011040 (September 2017) Modifications in version 11.0.1 Included complete rewrite of the Linux scripts version 1.0-beta-4

July 2017 updates added to 'security only' lists for Windows 7 / 8.1 and Server 2008 R2 / 2012 / 2012 R2 (x86/x64) systems

Fix: Replaced obsolete Security Update for Office 2010 kb2956073 (MS15-012) by kb3203468 (July 2017)

Fix: Incorrect calculation of ExcludeList-superseded-seconly.txt Modifications in version 11.0 Included complete rewrite of the Linux scripts version 1.0-beta-3

Support removed for Windows Vista since Microsoft discontinued support for it on April 11, 2017 (more info)

April 2017 updates added to 'security only' lists for Windows 7 / 8.1 and Server 2008 R2 / 2012 / 2012 R2 (x86/x64) systems

May 2017 updates added to 'security only' lists for Windows 7 / 8.1 and Server 2008 R2 / 2012 / 2012 R2 (x86/x64) systems

June 2017 updates added to 'security only' lists for Windows 7 / 8.1 and Server 2008 R2 / 2012 / 2012 R2 (x86/x64) systems

Replaced superseded March 2017 Servicing stack update (kb4013418) by June 2017 Servicing stack update (kb4023834) for Windows 10 Version 1607

Added June 2017 Servicing stack update (kb4022405) for Windows 10 Version 1703

.NET Framework 4 updated to v. 4.7

Microsoft Silverlight updated to v. 5.1.50907.0

Aria2 download utility updated to v. 1.32.0

Installallation part will now show time stamps while installing updates

Fix: Incorrect handling of 'security only updates' and 'quality rollups' for the .NET Frameworks on Windows 7 / 8.1 and Server 2008 R2 / 2012 / 2012 R2 (x86/x64) systems

Fix: Revised list of scan prerequisite updates for Windows Server 2008 (x86/x64)

Fix: Download part erroneously excluded Security Update kb3149090 (MS16-047) for SAM and LSAD remote protocols

Fix: Download part missed July 2016 Servicing stack update for Windows 10 (kb3173427) (Thanks to "aker")

Fix: Download part erroneously excluded Security Updates kb3032655 and kb3163245 for .NET Framework 3.5.1 on Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1

Fix: Replaced superseded Office 2007 Security Update kb3114442 (MS16-099) by kb3118304 (June 2017)

Fix: Replaced superseded Office 2010 Security Update kb3114400 (MS16-099) by kb3203461 (June 2017)

Fix: Replaced superseded Outlook 2010 Security Update kb3118313 (MS16-107) by kb3203467 (June 2017)

Fix: Replaced superseded Office 2013 Security Update kb3114340 (MS16-099) by kb3203392 (June 2017)

Fix: Replaced superseded Skype for Business 2015 Security Update kb3172539 (MS17-013) by kb3191939 (June 2017)

Fix: Added missing Skype for Business 2015 Security Update kb3191937 (June 2017)

Fix: Replaced superseded Office 2016 Security Update kb3085635 (MS15-099) by kb3203383 (June 2017)

Fix: Replaced superseded Skype for Business 2016 Security Update kb3178656 (MS17-013) by kb3203382 (June 2017)