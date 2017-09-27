VMware heeft versie 14 van zijn virtualisatiesoftware Workstation Pro uitgebracht. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een of meer virtuele computers aan te maken, waarop een groot aantal verschillende besturingssystemen kan worden geïnstalleerd. Op die manier kunnen ze naast elkaar worden gebruikt, in tegenstelling tot een dualbootopstelling, waarbij voor het ene of het andere OS moet worden gekozen. VMware Workstation is beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en licenties beginnen bij zo'n 275 euro. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van dit pakket kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. In versie 14 is onder meer ondersteuning voor de Creators Update van Windows 10 en diverse nieuwe gastsystemen toegevoegd.

Windows 10 Creators Update support

VMware Workstation Pro provides the following support for Windows 10 Creators Update: Run Windows 10 Creators Update as a virtual machine

Run Windows 10 Creators Update as a host operating system

Windows 10 Creators Update Auto Detect and Easy Install

Unity support for Windows 10 New Guest operating systems support

Support has been added for the following operating systems: Ubuntu 17.04

Fedora 26

CentOS 7.4

RHEL 7.4

Debian 9.1

Oracle Linux 7.4

SLE 12 SP3

OpenSUSE 42.3 Guest VBS Support

Enabling VBS (Virtualization Based Security) within Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 running as guest operating systems is now supported on VMware Workstation. You can have advanced security features like Device Guard and Credential Guard within guest operating systems.

Guest VBS support currently is only supported for Intel CPUs. For best performance, use Intel Skylake generation CPUs and above.



Virtual TPM

Workstation 14 Pro now provides a TPM 2.0 compatible virtual Trusted Platform Module for use with advanced security and encryption technologies, such as BitLocker.



VMware Hardware Version 14 New CPU enablement, including Intel Skylake and AMD Ryzen CPU support.

Secure Boot, Workstation 14 Pro introduces Secure Boot support for virtual machines to ensure only trusted code is loaded by the UEFI firmware prior to the OS "handoff" process.

Virtual NVMe support Workstation 14 Pro introduces a new virtual NVMe storage controller for improved guest operating system performance on Host SSD drives and support for testing VMware vSAN. NVMe devices require virtual hardware version 13 / ESXi 6.5 compatibility and later. Advanced Networking Rename Virtual Network (Windows host only), Workstation 14 Pro can rename networks in the Virtual Network Editor for better organization.

Network Latency simulation, As well as being able to introduce Packet Loss and Bandwidth caps, Workstation 14 Pro provides new virtual networking controls for introducing incoming and outgoing Latency to virtual machines on a per-NIC basis. ESXi Host Power Operations

The following ESXi power operations can now be performed from Workstation 14 Pro: Shutdown

Restart

Enter/Exit Maintenance Mode Native OVF support

With improved OVF/OVA support, Workstation 14 Pro provides an effortless walkthrough to deploy the VMware VCSA (vCenter Server Appliance) OVA package for testing and experimentation within Workstation. VCSA6.0 and 6.5 are supported.



Scan for Virtual Machines

Workstation 14 Pro now allows users to quickly refresh their VM inventory by scanning for virtual machines. It supports VMs on local folders as well as on network shared storage and USB drives.



Automatically Suspend Shared Virtual Machines Upon Host Shutdown

All running shared virtual machines will be automatically suspended(for both Windows and Linux hosts) or shutdown(Linux hosts only) when the host operating system initiates a shutdown.



Enhanced UI Experience IP Address Display on VM Console,The IP and MAC addresses of a VM are now displayed in the VM information area. VMware Tools 10.1.15 or greater is required.

Auto clean up Windows VM disk space, Clean Up Disks now can be automated upon a VM power off. (Windows hosts only) New GTK+ 3 based UI for Linux

Linux Workstation UI has been rewritten to support GTK+ 3.