Software-update: VMware Workstation Pro 14.0 build 6661328

Door , 8 reacties, submitter: Alien8, bron: VMWare

VMWare Workstation logo (75 pix) VMware heeft versie 14 van zijn virtualisatiesoftware Workstation Pro uitgebracht. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een of meer virtuele computers aan te maken, waarop een groot aantal verschillende besturingssystemen kan worden geïnstalleerd. Op die manier kunnen ze naast elkaar worden gebruikt, in tegenstelling tot een dualbootopstelling, waarbij voor het ene of het andere OS moet worden gekozen. VMware Workstation is beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en licenties beginnen bij zo'n 275 euro. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van dit pakket kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. In versie 14 is onder meer ondersteuning voor de Creators Update van Windows 10 en diverse nieuwe gastsystemen toegevoegd.

Windows 10 Creators Update support
VMware Workstation Pro provides the following support for Windows 10 Creators Update:
  • Run Windows 10 Creators Update as a virtual machine
  • Run Windows 10 Creators Update as a host operating system
  • Windows 10 Creators Update Auto Detect and Easy Install
  • Unity support for Windows 10
New Guest operating systems support
Support has been added for the following operating systems:
  • Ubuntu 17.04
  • Fedora 26
  • CentOS 7.4
  • RHEL 7.4
  • Debian 9.1
  • Oracle Linux 7.4
  • SLE 12 SP3
  • OpenSUSE 42.3
Guest VBS Support
Enabling VBS (Virtualization Based Security) within Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 running as guest operating systems is now supported on VMware Workstation. You can have advanced security features like Device Guard and Credential Guard within guest operating systems.
Guest VBS support currently is only supported for Intel CPUs. For best performance, use Intel Skylake generation CPUs and above.

Virtual TPM
Workstation 14 Pro now provides a TPM 2.0 compatible virtual Trusted Platform Module for use with advanced security and encryption technologies, such as BitLocker.

VMware Hardware Version 14
  • New CPU enablement, including Intel Skylake and AMD Ryzen CPU support.
  • Secure Boot, Workstation 14 Pro introduces Secure Boot support for virtual machines to ensure only trusted code is loaded by the UEFI firmware prior to the OS "handoff" process.
  • Virtual NVMe support Workstation 14 Pro introduces a new virtual NVMe storage controller for improved guest operating system performance on Host SSD drives and support for testing VMware vSAN. NVMe devices require virtual hardware version 13 / ESXi 6.5 compatibility and later.
Advanced Networking
  • Rename Virtual Network (Windows host only), Workstation 14 Pro can rename networks in the Virtual Network Editor for better organization.
  • Network Latency simulation, As well as being able to introduce Packet Loss and Bandwidth caps, Workstation 14 Pro provides new virtual networking controls for introducing incoming and outgoing Latency to virtual machines on a per-NIC basis.
ESXi Host Power Operations
The following ESXi power operations can now be performed from Workstation 14 Pro:
  • Shutdown
  • Restart
  • Enter/Exit Maintenance Mode
Native OVF support
With improved OVF/OVA support, Workstation 14 Pro provides an effortless walkthrough to deploy the VMware VCSA (vCenter Server Appliance) OVA package for testing and experimentation within Workstation. VCSA6.0 and 6.5 are supported.

Scan for Virtual Machines
Workstation 14 Pro now allows users to quickly refresh their VM inventory by scanning for virtual machines. It supports VMs on local folders as well as on network shared storage and USB drives.

Automatically Suspend Shared Virtual Machines Upon Host Shutdown
All running shared virtual machines will be automatically suspended(for both Windows and Linux hosts) or shutdown(Linux hosts only) when the host operating system initiates a shutdown.

Enhanced UI Experience
  • IP Address Display on VM Console,The IP and MAC addresses of a VM are now displayed in the VM information area. VMware Tools 10.1.15 or greater is required.
  • Auto clean up Windows VM disk space, Clean Up Disks now can be automated upon a VM power off. (Windows hosts only)
New GTK+ 3 based UI for Linux
Linux Workstation UI has been rewritten to support GTK+ 3.

Versienummer 14.0 build 6661328
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website VMWare
Download https://my.vmware.com/web/vmware/info/slug/desktop_end_user_computing/vmware_workstation_pro/14_0
Bestandsgroottes 437,29MB - 462,92MB
Licentietype Betaald

Reacties (8)

-Moderatie-faq
-1808+16+21+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1 BJD1997
27 september 2017 17:21
Als ze nu ook nog even het configuratie tabblad van de vSphere cliënt toevoegen dan hoef ik eindelijk niet meer die web cliënt te gebruiken. Mis de vSphere cliënt op Windows wel...

Voor degenen die er belang bij hebben:
Customers who purchased VMware Workstation 12.5 Pro or VMware Workstation 12.5 Player between Aug 22 and November 1st, 2017 will receive a free electronic upgrade to VMware Workstation 14 Pro and VMware Workstation 14 Player respectively. No action is required for this free upgrade.

[Reactie gewijzigd door BJD1997 op 27 september 2017 17:34]

Reageer
+1 Garfrost
@BJD199727 september 2017 17:33
Ik vermoed dat je nu VMWare VSphere en VMWare Workstation door elkaar haalt, of ik begrijp niet helemaal wat je hier mee bedoeld?
Reageer
+2 BJD1997
@Garfrost27 september 2017 17:36
Vmware heeft extra functionaliteit toegevoegd om je ESXi host via Workstation te rebooten/afsluiten of in maintenace mode te zetten dit i.v.m. het weg doen van de vSphere cliënt voor ESXi.

Ik zou graag hebben dat ze het configuratie tabblad van de oude vSphere cliënt ook naar Workstation brengen zodat ik niet meer de web cliënt hoef te gebruiken.
Reageer
0 Garfrost
@BJD199727 september 2017 17:39
Ah! Dan heb ik niks gezegd, daar was ik niet van op de hoogte. 8)7

Maar ik geef je in ieder geval gelijk, ze hadden de webinterface wel mogen hebben, maar deze dan eerst op het niveau van in ieder geval de windows client mogen krijgen voordat deze uitgefaseerd word. Sommige dingen zijn toch echt nog een kriem om werkend te krijgen in de webinterface. (Opstart volgordes worden willekeurig wel of niet opgeslagen of gehonereerd in mijn versie, erg vervelend!)
Reageer
+1 apronk
27 september 2017 17:20
Versie 13 dus overgeslagen, ongeluksnummer?
Reageer
+1 SaintK
@apronk27 september 2017 17:33
Klopt, vaak wordt nummer 14 ook overgeslagen omdat dit in China weer als ongeluksnummer gezien wordt. Goed voorbeeld is bv. Cisco IOS, ging van versie 12.x naar 15.x om die redenen. Mensen zijn rare wezens wat dat betreft.
Reageer
0 Cergorach
@SaintK27 september 2017 18:21
Bij Apple is versie 9 een ongeluksnummer ;-)
Reageer
+1 Marctraider
27 september 2017 17:19
En geen fatsoenlijke DX11 support, gemiste kans.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

