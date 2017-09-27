VMware heeft versie 14 Workstation Player uitgebracht en slaat daarmee versie 13 over. Player is gratis software waarmee virtuele machines kunnen worden gemaakt en gedraaid. Voor commercieel gebruik wordt echter wel een vergoeding gevraagd. Het is simpel gezegd een vereenvoudigde uitvoering van andere VMware-producten, zoals Workstation Pro, Server en ESX Server. Ook de virtual machines van Microsoft Virtual PC en Symantec LiveState Recovery-disks worden ondersteund. Daarnaast kunnen verschillende voorgeïnstalleerde virtual machines via deze pagina worden binnengehaald, zoals Debian, Ubuntu en Fedora. In versie 14 is onder meer ondersteuning voor de Creators Update van Windows 10 en diverse nieuwe gastsystemen toegevoegd.
Windows 10 Creators Update support
VMware Workstation Pro provides the following support for Windows 10 Creators Update:
New Guest operating systems support
- Run Windows 10 Creators Update as a virtual machine
- Run Windows 10 Creators Update as a host operating system
- Windows 10 Creators Update Auto Detect and Easy Install
- Unity support for Windows 10
Support has been added for the following operating systems:
New CPU enablement
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Fedora 26
- CentOS 7.4
- RHEL 7.4
- Debian 9.1
- Oracle Linux 7.4
- SLE 12 SP3
- OpenSUSE 42.3
Intel Skylake and AMD Ryzen CPU support is enabled.
Virtual NVMe support
Workstation 14 Player introduces a new virtual NVMe storage controller. NVMe devices require virtual hardware version 13 / ESXi 6.5 compatibility and later.
Secure Boot
Workstation 14 Player introduces Secure Boot support for Virtual Machines to ensure only trusted code is loaded by the UEFI firmware prior to the OS "handoff" process.
Network Latency simulation
With new Network Latency Simulation feature, you can simulate a specific network environment along with existing network speed and packet loss simulator.
Native OVF support
With improved OVF/OVA support, Workstation Player provides an effortless walkthrough to deploy the VMware VCSA (vCenter Server Appliance) OVA package for testing and experimentation within Workstation. VCSA6.0 and 6.5 are supported.
New GTK+ 3 based UI for Linux
Linux Workstation Player UI has been rewritten to support GTK+ 3.