VMware heeft versie 14 Workstation Player uitgebracht en slaat daarmee versie 13 over. Player is gratis software waarmee virtuele machines kunnen worden gemaakt en gedraaid. Voor commercieel gebruik wordt echter wel een vergoeding gevraagd. Het is simpel gezegd een vereenvoudigde uitvoering van andere VMware-producten, zoals Workstation Pro, Server en ESX Server. Ook de virtual machines van Microsoft Virtual PC en Symantec LiveState Recovery-disks worden ondersteund. Daarnaast kunnen verschillende voorgeïnstalleerde virtual machines via deze pagina worden binnengehaald, zoals Debian, Ubuntu en Fedora. In versie 14 is onder meer ondersteuning voor de Creators Update van Windows 10 en diverse nieuwe gastsystemen toegevoegd.

Windows 10 Creators Update support

VMware Workstation Pro provides the following support for Windows 10 Creators Update: Run Windows 10 Creators Update as a virtual machine

Run Windows 10 Creators Update as a host operating system

Windows 10 Creators Update Auto Detect and Easy Install

Unity support for Windows 10 New Guest operating systems support

Support has been added for the following operating systems: Ubuntu 17.04

Fedora 26

CentOS 7.4

RHEL 7.4

Debian 9.1

Oracle Linux 7.4

SLE 12 SP3

OpenSUSE 42.3 New CPU enablement

Intel Skylake and AMD Ryzen CPU support is enabled.



Virtual NVMe support

Workstation 14 Player introduces a new virtual NVMe storage controller. NVMe devices require virtual hardware version 13 / ESXi 6.5 compatibility and later.



Secure Boot

Workstation 14 Player introduces Secure Boot support for Virtual Machines to ensure only trusted code is loaded by the UEFI firmware prior to the OS "handoff" process.



Network Latency simulation

With new Network Latency Simulation feature, you can simulate a specific network environment along with existing network speed and packet loss simulator.



Native OVF support

With improved OVF/OVA support, Workstation Player provides an effortless walkthrough to deploy the VMware VCSA (vCenter Server Appliance) OVA package for testing and experimentation within Workstation. VCSA6.0 and 6.5 are supported.



New GTK+ 3 based UI for Linux

Linux Workstation Player UI has been rewritten to support GTK+ 3.