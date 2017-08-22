De tweede bètarelease van AIMP versie 4.50 is uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. De complete lijst met veranderingen en verbeterungen die tot nu toe in versie 4.59 zijn aangebracht ziet er als volgt uit:

AIMP v4.50 Beta 2, build 2023 New: Support for ATRAC3 file format

Skin Engine: the "gray scale" blending mode has been added

Skin Engine: an ability to specify custom scale factor for skinned windows

Default Skin: support for 125% scale factor Fixed: Common - some UI elements displays incompletely on systems with non-standard scale factor

player - values of new tag fields does not stored to CUE

Player - the MKA files cannot be played if it contains audio stream in FLAC format

Player - playback position calculates incorrectly for some files in the MKA file format

Player - some files in AAC file format cannot be played now (regression)

Skin-Engine - an error occurs when applying custom skin if scale factor is differs from 100%

Skin Engine - wave for the waveform-navigator calculates incorrectly (regression)

Skin Engine - window loses focus after restoring from minimized state

Skin Engine - Blending Modes that differs from Normal works incorrectly with semi-transparent textures

Lyrics - an error occurs on trying to open lyrics in LRC file format if it contains only one time stamp.

Lyrics - the SRT file format parser does not take empty lines into account that defined as text

Installer - the "no profiles" exception occured when trying to install update If installed version has never been started before

Small bugs and defects were fixed AIMP v4.50 Beta, build 2020 Common: Support for 4K monitors

Support for monitors with different DPI Player: Decoders for the WebM and Matroska Audio formats have been added

The "jump 5 sec back on start if playback is paused for more than 15 seconds" option has been added

The "restore playback position for each playlist" option has been added

The "jump to next track on deleting playing file from playlist" option has been added

Support for lyrics in the .LRC and .SRT file formats (skin must support lyrics too) Playlist: Smart-playlists based on playlists - support for "monitor for changes while running"

Advanced Search - an ability to show the File Information dialog from search window

Advanced Search - the "Find in Music Library" command has been added to dialog's context menu Skin Engine: Support for scaling

Potential abilities have been extended Audio Converter: An ability to close the app automatically after conversion

The statistics are now shown after conversion (optional) Tag Editor: The Lyricist, Mood, Conductor, Catalog, Compilation, ISRC, Rating and Encoder tag fields have been added

An ability to download lyrics from the Internet (additional plugins are required) Music Library: New DB engine that improved performance by 10 times

The Lyricist, Mood, Conductor and Comment columns have been added

An ability to quick access to the "reset column filter" commands via context menu of filter button

An ability to reset stats for selected files only

An ability to size group details area in default skin

Column customization menu no longer closes after the click Plugins: API - Lyrics API have been added

Information Bar - support for the "quiet hours" mode that has been introduced in Windows 10