De tweede bètarelease van AIMP versie 4.50 is uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. De complete lijst met veranderingen en verbeterungen die tot nu toe in versie 4.59 zijn aangebracht ziet er als volgt uit:
AIMP v4.50 Beta 2, build 2023New:
Fixed:
- Support for ATRAC3 file format
- Skin Engine: the "gray scale" blending mode has been added
- Skin Engine: an ability to specify custom scale factor for skinned windows
- Default Skin: support for 125% scale factor
- Common - some UI elements displays incompletely on systems with non-standard scale factor
- player - values of new tag fields does not stored to CUE
- Player - the MKA files cannot be played if it contains audio stream in FLAC format
- Player - playback position calculates incorrectly for some files in the MKA file format
- Player - some files in AAC file format cannot be played now (regression)
- Skin-Engine - an error occurs when applying custom skin if scale factor is differs from 100%
- Skin Engine - wave for the waveform-navigator calculates incorrectly (regression)
- Skin Engine - window loses focus after restoring from minimized state
- Skin Engine - Blending Modes that differs from Normal works incorrectly with semi-transparent textures
- Lyrics - an error occurs on trying to open lyrics in LRC file format if it contains only one time stamp.
- Lyrics - the SRT file format parser does not take empty lines into account that defined as text
- Installer - the "no profiles" exception occured when trying to install update If installed version has never been started before
- Small bugs and defects were fixed
AIMP v4.50 Beta, build 2020Common:
Player:
- Support for 4K monitors
- Support for monitors with different DPI
Playlist:
- Decoders for the WebM and Matroska Audio formats have been added
- The "jump 5 sec back on start if playback is paused for more than 15 seconds" option has been added
- The "restore playback position for each playlist" option has been added
- The "jump to next track on deleting playing file from playlist" option has been added
- Support for lyrics in the .LRC and .SRT file formats (skin must support lyrics too)
Skin Engine:
- Smart-playlists based on playlists - support for "monitor for changes while running"
- Advanced Search - an ability to show the File Information dialog from search window
- Advanced Search - the "Find in Music Library" command has been added to dialog's context menu
Audio Converter:
- Support for scaling
- Potential abilities have been extended
Tag Editor:
- An ability to close the app automatically after conversion
- The statistics are now shown after conversion (optional)
Music Library:
- The Lyricist, Mood, Conductor, Catalog, Compilation, ISRC, Rating and Encoder tag fields have been added
- An ability to download lyrics from the Internet (additional plugins are required)
Plugins:
- New DB engine that improved performance by 10 times
- The Lyricist, Mood, Conductor and Comment columns have been added
- An ability to quick access to the "reset column filter" commands via context menu of filter button
- An ability to reset stats for selected files only
- An ability to size group details area in default skin
- Column customization menu no longer closes after the click
- API - Lyrics API have been added
- Information Bar - support for the "quiet hours" mode that has been introduced in Windows 10