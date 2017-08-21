Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig, en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.15.1 uitgebracht. De bijbehorende lijst met aanpassingen ziet er als volgt uit:

July Recovery 2017 Path must be a string. Received { Error: spawn wmic.exe ENOENT

Emmet falsely suggesting completion with hyphen in parent tag

Variables disappear when emmet abbreviations get expanded

Emmet abbreviations don't expand unless there is a space after it

Tab no longer works with Emmet

"Find in files" search shows incomplete results

$(basename).ts hiding JS files without associated TS files