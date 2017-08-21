Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.15.1

Door , 0 reacties

Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig, en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.15.1 uitgebracht. De bijbehorende lijst met aanpassingen ziet er als volgt uit:

July Recovery 2017
  • Path must be a string. Received { Error: spawn wmic.exe ENOENT
  • Emmet falsely suggesting completion with hyphen in parent tag
  • Variables disappear when emmet abbreviations get expanded
  • Emmet abbreviations don't expand unless there is a space after it
  • Tab no longer works with Emmet
  • "Find in files" search shows incomplete results
  • $(basename).ts hiding JS files without associated TS files

Versienummer 1.15.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/Download
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
