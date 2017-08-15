Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.15

Door , 7 reacties, submitter: Loller1, bron: Microsoft

Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig, en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.15 uitgebracht. De bijbehorende lijst met aanpassingen ziet er als volgt uit:

July 2017 (version 1.15)

Welcome to the July 2017 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of significant updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include: The release notes are arranged in the following sections related to VS Code focus areas. Here are some further updates: Insiders: Want to see new features as soon as possible? You can download the nightly Insiders build and try the latest updates as soon as they are available.
Versienummer 1.15
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/Download
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Vorige download Volgende download

Update-historie

Lees meer

Visual Studio Code nog geen prijs
Overige software

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
-1707+12+21+30Ongemodereerd5
Wijzig sortering
+1 LOTG
15 augustus 2017 14:41
WTF? 64-bit builds van Code? Waarom kan het hier wel en in VS 2017 niet?
Sowieso raar dat sommige dingen met code gewoon wel of beter werken en met VS 2017 niet.
Reageer
0 mrdemc
@LOTG15 augustus 2017 14:43
Het zijn dan ook twee totaal verschillende programma's.

VS Code is gebouwd op NodeJS met Electron. Net als Atom bijv. Dat is echt niet te vergelijken met zo'n enorm pakket als VS2017.
Reageer
0 LOTG
@mrdemc15 augustus 2017 14:51
Ik weet dat het twee verschillende pakketten zijn, maar ik begrijp gewoon niet waarom VS2017 weer geen 32 bit build heeft bij release. En dan kan het ineens wel voor Code.

VS2017 had gewoon direct als 64 bit gebouwd moeten worden, het is vaak gewoon slecht werkbaar zeker als je ook nog tools als Resharper gebruikt.
Reageer
+2 tyfius
@LOTG15 augustus 2017 14:55
Dat is al honderden keren uitgelegd, ik kan je best verwijzen naar https://www.infoq.com/news/2016/01/VS-64-bit.

Het probleem ligt niet alleen aan VS2017 (in preview 3 gaan trouwens heel wat ReSharper functies out-of-the-box bij VS komen) maar ook aan de plug-ins. Voorts zijn er in preview 3 ook heel wat optimalisaties gedaan met betrekking tot solution loading en dergelijke.

Maar als ik uit mijn eigen ervaring puur en iemand beweert dat VS slecht werkbaar is, dan is dat omdat hun solution vaak verkeerd in elkaar zit en/of te groot is. Solutions met > 50 projecten, en duizenden gigantische files, slecht geoptimaliseerde code en warnings. Hoe slechter het in elkaar zit, hoe meer last tools zoals ReSharper hebben om alles bij te houden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door tyfius op 15 augustus 2017 14:57]

Reageer
0 LOTG
@tyfius15 augustus 2017 15:03
Ik ken het hele relaas, maar helaas moet ik er wel iedere dag mee werken. Ik ben er ook voor om solutions beter in elkaar te zetten, maar helaas zit ik daar voor niet op de juiste plaats en val ik meestal midden in bestaande projecten.

Maar als het allemaal niet de moeite is om VS 64-bits te maken waarom doet de concurentie en nu MS zelf dan wel?

Klinkt mij meer als we hebben geen zin de oude meuk eens weg te gooien en we bouwen versie 2019 gewoon weer op dezelfde 32bits basis en proberen nog wat meer pleisters te plakken om het nog een paar jaar te rekken. Want wees eerlijk, dat hele solution loading verhaal is gewoon een van de vele pleisters terwijl applicaties zoals IntelliJ wel fatsoenlijk met grote applicaties om kunnen gaan. Het moet toch niet zo zijn dat ik straks beter Rider kan gaan gebruiken dan VS Enterprise wat een bak meer kost.
Reageer
0 icepickle
@mrdemc15 augustus 2017 14:51
Werken die niet met chakra, hun eigen implementatie van v8 met node gecompileerd?
Reageer
0 mrdemc
@icepickle15 augustus 2017 15:06
Zoals hier en hier en hier is te zien gebruiken ze beiden electron. Bij de build prerequisites is te zien dat ze ook NodeJS gebruiken: https://github.com/Micros...#installing-prerequisites
You'll need git and a recent version of Node.JS (any v7.x is recommended, on Windows you need at least v7.x). nvm is also highly recommended.
Chakra is zover ik weet niet in gebruik hiervoor.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch Google Pixel XL 2 LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Hardware.Info de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*