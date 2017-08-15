Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig, en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.15 uitgebracht. De bijbehorende lijst met aanpassingen ziet er als volgt uit:
July 2017 (version 1.15)
Welcome to the July 2017 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of significant updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:
The release notes are arranged in the following sections related to VS Code focus areas. Here are some further updates:
- Large file support - Improved performance for large files, no size limit on 64-bit machines.
- 64-bit Windows builds - Use your computer's full address space with the 64-bit builds.
- Find in Markdown preview - Full search for Release Notes, Markdown preview, and Extensions.
- Auto-indent, Emmet 2.0 on by default - Source code auto-indenting and new Emmet support.
- Custom syntax highlighting - Easily adjust editor colors to your liking.
- Terminal environment variables - Preconfigure the Integrated Terminal environment.
- Color picker UI - Quickly create colors in your CSS, SASS, and Less files.
- Loaded Scripts Explorer - Easily review and step through loaded scripts during Node.js debugging.
- Markdown preview plugins - Add styles, scripts or plug-ins to Markdown previews.
- code.visualstudio.com updates - Tutorials for React, Angular and deploying Node.js to Azure.
- Preview: Multi-root workspaces - Settings and debug configurations across multiple projects (Insiders build).
Insiders: Want to see new features as soon as possible? You can download the nightly Insiders build and try the latest updates as soon as they are available.
- Editor - Predefined snippet choices, improved auto-indenting and diff editor.
- Workbench - Customizable Explorer sort order and view layout, prefilled Quick Open actions.
- Integrated Terminal - Improved switching, delete word keyboard shortcuts.
- Tasks - Less and Sass compiler output parsing, new Status Bar display.
- Extension Authoring - Multi-root support for debugging and settings, new Markdown Preview API.