Home Assistant is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten en het MQTT-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 0.51.2 uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging:

Release 0.51.2 Fix zwave power_consumption attribute

Turn foscam verbose mode off

fix stack trace in pushbullet

Harmoney remote: Fix call to ha_send_commands

fix DeviceException handling when updating xiaomi vacuum

Sabnzbd: do not assume discovery info is a dict

Fix login button

Add workaround for broken toggles in Safari

Fix weblink opening twice Release 0.51.1 Fixed a bug in the automation editor that would break if no conditions available in the config file. Release 0.51: Massive history speed up, finished automation editor and official vacuum cleaner support



Database speed up

The first one is more amazing database updates #8748 by @OverloadUT. Every query that has been tested executes in well under 1 second, even on a RPi using MySQL with 6 million rows and around 300 entities. This is true even when you’re getting an unrealistically huge date range! Updating the database will take some time when you start Home Assistant. During that time, the Home Assistant frontend is not accessible. Please let it complete and do not turn Home Assistant off.



Frontend update

We have finished the migration of our frontend to be powered by Polymer 2. This has given us a big speed boost on Safari/iOS devices and has fixed a wide range of bugs. We have also finished the automation editor. All triggers and actions are now implemented and so are most conditions (missing are and, or). The automation editor is also no longer Chrome only, it can now also be used in Safari. Another change to the frontend is that we have reorganized the panels. The Z-Wave and automation configuration panels have been merged into the configuration panel.



Vacuum cleaners

As we have seen more vacuum cleaners land in Home Assistant, it was time to create an official component for them. That’s why @azogue introduced the new vacuum cleaner component in #8623. This allows first class integration of vacuum cleaners in Home Assistant. Out of the box we will have Dyson, Xiamo and Roomba as supported platforms.



New Platforms Added Lutron Caseta Scene Support

New media_player platform for Russound devices using the RIO protocol

New component: bluesound

Add mochad light component

geizhals sensor component

Xiaomi vacuum as platform of new vacuum component derived from ToggleEntity, and services

Wi-Fi enabled Roomba support

Add support to Dyson 360 Eye robot vacuum using new vacuum platform

Add Initial Mailbox panel and sensor

Add Leviton Decora Smart WiFi Device Platform

Add RainMachine switch platform

Add new device tracker for Huawei Routers.

Add Shodan sensor