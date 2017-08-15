Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Home Assistant 0.51.2

Door , 2 reacties, submitter: Goegol, bron: Home Assistant

Home Assistant is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten en het MQTT-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 0.51.2 uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging:

Release 0.51.2
  • Fix zwave power_consumption attribute
  • Turn foscam verbose mode off
  • fix stack trace in pushbullet
  • Harmoney remote: Fix call to ha_send_commands
  • fix DeviceException handling when updating xiaomi vacuum
  • Sabnzbd: do not assume discovery info is a dict
  • Fix login button
  • Add workaround for broken toggles in Safari
  • Fix weblink opening twice
Release 0.51.1
  • Fixed a bug in the automation editor that would break if no conditions available in the config file.
Release 0.51: Massive history speed up, finished automation editor and official vacuum cleaner support

Database speed up
The first one is more amazing database updates #8748 by @OverloadUT. Every query that has been tested executes in well under 1 second, even on a RPi using MySQL with 6 million rows and around 300 entities. This is true even when you’re getting an unrealistically huge date range! Updating the database will take some time when you start Home Assistant. During that time, the Home Assistant frontend is not accessible. Please let it complete and do not turn Home Assistant off.

Frontend update
We have finished the migration of our frontend to be powered by Polymer 2. This has given us a big speed boost on Safari/iOS devices and has fixed a wide range of bugs. We have also finished the automation editor. All triggers and actions are now implemented and so are most conditions (missing are and, or). The automation editor is also no longer Chrome only, it can now also be used in Safari. Another change to the frontend is that we have reorganized the panels. The Z-Wave and automation configuration panels have been merged into the configuration panel.

Vacuum cleaners
As we have seen more vacuum cleaners land in Home Assistant, it was time to create an official component for them. That’s why @azogue introduced the new vacuum cleaner component in #8623. This allows first class integration of vacuum cleaners in Home Assistant. Out of the box we will have Dyson, Xiamo and Roomba as supported platforms.

New Platforms
  • Added Lutron Caseta Scene Support
  • New media_player platform for Russound devices using the RIO protocol
  • New component: bluesound
  • Add mochad light component
  • geizhals sensor component
  • Xiaomi vacuum as platform of new vacuum component derived from ToggleEntity, and services
  • Wi-Fi enabled Roomba support
  • Add support to Dyson 360 Eye robot vacuum using new vacuum platform
  • Add Initial Mailbox panel and sensor
  • Add Leviton Decora Smart WiFi Device Platform
  • Add RainMachine switch platform
  • Add new device tracker for Huawei Routers.
  • Add Shodan sensor
Versienummer 0.51.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Vorige download Volgende download

Update-historie

Lees meer

Home Assistant geen prijs bekend
Overige software

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+10+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
0 iAmRenzo
15 augustus 2017 15:09
Ik heb me er laatst eens in verdiept. Lijkt me mooi software. Echter heb ik al Domoticz en HomeBridge op mijn Pi2b draaien... iemand ervaring om dit er naast te draaien?
Wil de andere twee niet kwijt (Domoticz om Hue/KaKu koppeling en slimme meter standen en HomeBridge voor alle non-HomeKit zooi).
Reageer
0 Mayco
@iAmRenzo15 augustus 2017 15:37
HomeBridge werkt ook icm Home Assistant (via https://github.com/home-assistant/homebridge-homeassistant). Wat betrefd Domoticz zitten ze wel allebei op hetzelfde te werken. Waarom niet alles naar Home Assistant moven? Hue en KaKu werken prima daar.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch Google Pixel XL 2 LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Hardware.Info de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*