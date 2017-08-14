Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: EMDB 2.75

Door , 0 reacties, bron: Wicked & Wild Inc.

EMDB logo (75 pix) Versie 2.75 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download slechts 3,5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDbMovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

IMDb Import:
  • Fixed an issue when downloading actors.
Scan Hard Disk:
  • Fixed an issue with reading BD and DVD file structures when the option 'use folder name instead of file name when searching on IMDb' is checked.
User Interface:
  • Fixed an issue when using the scrollbar to view more actors sometimes actors from the beginning of the list were repeated at the end of the list.
Translations:
  • Fixed an incorrect translation of title / alternative title in the Portuguese (Brazil) translation.
  • Updated translations:
    • Czech
    • Dutch
    • Portuguese (Brazil)
    • Spanish

Versienummer 2.75
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Wicked & Wild Inc.
Download EMDB
Bestandsgrootte 3,25MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
EMDB geen prijs bekend
