Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 385.28 WHQL

Door , 0 reacties, submitter: flippiej, bron: nVidia

nVidia logo (45 pix)Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 385.28 WHQL en zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, met zoals gebruikelijk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. De drivers kunnen worden gebruikt op alle kaarten uit de GeForce 400-series en hoger. De nieuwe drivers bevatten onder meer optimalisaties voor de spellen Agents of Mayhem en Killing Floor: Incursion. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en enkele problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is. De complete release notes zien er als volgt uit:

Game Ready
  • Provides the optimal gaming experience for Agents of Mayhem.
Game Ready VR
  • Provides the optimal gaming experience for Killing Floor: Incursion.
Added or updated the following 3D Vision profiles:
  • Agents of Mayhem - Fair
  • F1 2017 - Not Recommended
Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 385.28
  • [GeForce GTX 1070][Doom]: The GPU clocks remain running at high performance speeds after exiting from the game. [1954033]
  • [GeForce Experience]: “Any file is missing" error message appears when installing new drivers updated from GFE. [200306774]
  • [Call of Duty Infinite Warfare]: Performance drop occurs with updated driver. [1955894]
  • [SLI][Intel X299]: Low GPU usage resulting in poor performance occurs with the X299. [200331424]
  • [GeForce MX150][Xiaomi TM1604 notebook]: There is no driver support for this product. [1963863]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [SLI][GeForce GTX 780 Ti]: There is no display output when connecting the DisplayPort and two DVI monitors. [1835763]
  • [GeForce GTX 1070][Surround]: The [Ctrl+Alt+S] keyboard shortcut does not enable or disable Surround. [1932397]
  • [GeForce GTX 970][Quantum Break]: Drop in frame rate occurs when playing the game. [1955903]
  • [GeForce GTX 1080][G-Sync]: With G-Sync enabled, stuttering occurs when playing games on the external display. [1931970]

Versienummer 385.28 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website nVidia
Download https://www.geforce.com/drivers
Bestandsgrootte 438,99MB
Licentietype Freeware
