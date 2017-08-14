Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 385.28 WHQL en zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, met zoals gebruikelijk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. De drivers kunnen worden gebruikt op alle kaarten uit de GeForce 400-series en hoger. De nieuwe drivers bevatten onder meer optimalisaties voor de spellen Agents of Mayhem en Killing Floor: Incursion. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en enkele problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is. De complete release notes zien er als volgt uit:
Game Ready
Game Ready VR
- Provides the optimal gaming experience for Agents of Mayhem.
Added or updated the following 3D Vision profiles:
- Provides the optimal gaming experience for Killing Floor: Incursion.
Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 385.28
- Agents of Mayhem - Fair
- F1 2017 - Not Recommended
Windows 10 Open Issues
- [GeForce GTX 1070][Doom]: The GPU clocks remain running at high performance speeds after exiting from the game. [1954033]
- [GeForce Experience]: “Any file is missing" error message appears when installing new drivers updated from GFE. [200306774]
- [Call of Duty Infinite Warfare]: Performance drop occurs with updated driver. [1955894]
- [SLI][Intel X299]: Low GPU usage resulting in poor performance occurs with the X299. [200331424]
- [GeForce MX150][Xiaomi TM1604 notebook]: There is no driver support for this product. [1963863]
- [SLI][GeForce GTX 780 Ti]: There is no display output when connecting the DisplayPort and two DVI monitors. [1835763]
- [GeForce GTX 1070][Surround]: The [Ctrl+Alt+S] keyboard shortcut does not enable or disable Surround. [1932397]
- [GeForce GTX 970][Quantum Break]: Drop in frame rate occurs when playing the game. [1955903]
- [GeForce GTX 1080][G-Sync]: With G-Sync enabled, stuttering occurs when playing games on the external display. [1931970]