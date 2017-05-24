Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: OpenVPN, submitter: ironx

OpenVPN is een robuuste en gemakkelijk in te stellen opensource-vpn-daemon waarmee verschillende private networks aan elkaar geknoopt kunnen worden door middel van een encrypted tunnel via internet. Voor de beveiliging wordt gebruikgemaakt van de OpenSSL-library, waarmee alle encryptie, authenticatie en certificatie afgehandeld kan worden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en een installatiehandleiding is op deze pagina te raadplegen. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.4.2 uitgebracht, met de volgende veranderingen:

Version 2.4.2
  • auth-token: Ensure tokens are always wiped on de-auth
  • docs: Fixed man-page warnings discoverd by rpmlint
  • Make --cipher/--auth none more explicit on the risks
  • plugin: Fix documentation typo for type_mask
  • plugin: Export secure_memzero() to plug-ins
  • Fix extract_x509_field_ssl for external objects, v2
  • In auth-pam plugin clear the password after use
  • cleanup: merge packet_id_alloc_outgoing() into packet_id_write()
  • Don't run packet_id unit tests for --disable-crypto builds
  • Fix Changes.rst layout
  • Fix memory leak in x509_verify_cert_ku()
  • mbedtls: correctly check return value in pkcs11_certificate_dn()
  • Restore pre-NCP frame parameters for new sessions
  • Always clear username/password from memory on error
  • Document tls-crypt security considerations in man page
  • Don't assert out on receiving too-large control packets (CVE-2017-7478)
  • Drop packets instead of assert out if packet id rolls over (CVE-2017-7479)
  • Set a low interface metric for tap adapter when block-outside-dns is in use
Versienummer 2.4.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website OpenVPN
Download https://openvpn.net/index.php/open-source/downloads.html
Licentietype GPL
