RAR Labs heeft de vierde bètarelease van versie 5.50 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietool is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, ace, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - heeft een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Bugs fixed:
- Added support for Unix extended timestamp extra field (0x5455 extra field tag) in ZIP archives. Such timestamps are used by InfoZip to store UTC file time additionally to standard ZIP local time. Now WinRAR reads and sets such timestamps when extracting.
- "Run", "Open in associated application", "Show archive contents" items are added to right click menu in WinRAR file list. So you can right click SFX archive or archive file with non-archive extension like .docx and choose if you wish to browse its contents, to run or open it. These items are present only in the file management mode and are not available inside of archives.
- "File types to open as archives first" option is moved from "Settings/Archives" to "Settings/Compression". Now it works only outside of archives to avoid conflicts with "Settings/Viewer/ Unpack everything for" option. Default folders for archives and extracted files are moved from "Settings/Compression" to "Settings/Paths" dialog page.
- Some files in TAR archives could be unpacked with full paths even if "Extract relative paths" option was enabled.
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
WinRAR 5.50 bèta 3 (32bit)
WinRAR 5.50 bèta 3 (64bit)
RAR 5.50 bèta 3 voor Linux (32bit)
RAR 5.50 bèta 3 voor Linux (64bit)
RAR 5.50 bèta 3 voor FreeBSD
RAR 5.50 bèta 3 voor macOS