Door , , 8 reacties
Bron: RAR Labs

WinRAR logo (60 pix) RAR Labs heeft de vierde bètarelease van versie 5.50 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietool is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, ace, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - heeft een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New:
  • Added support for Unix extended timestamp extra field (0x5455 extra field tag) in ZIP archives. Such timestamps are used by InfoZip to store UTC file time additionally to standard ZIP local time. Now WinRAR reads and sets such timestamps when extracting.
  • "Run", "Open in associated application", "Show archive contents" items are added to right click menu in WinRAR file list. So you can right click SFX archive or archive file with non-archive extension like .docx and choose if you wish to browse its contents, to run or open it. These items are present only in the file management mode and are not available inside of archives.
  • "File types to open as archives first" option is moved from "Settings/Archives" to "Settings/Compression". Now it works only outside of archives to avoid conflicts with "Settings/Viewer/ Unpack everything for" option. Default folders for archives and extracted files are moved from "Settings/Compression" to "Settings/Paths" dialog page.
Bugs fixed:
  • Some files in TAR archives could be unpacked with full paths even if "Extract relative paths" option was enabled.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*WinRAR 5.50 bèta 3 (32bit)
*WinRAR 5.50 bèta 3 (64bit)
*RAR 5.50 bèta 3 voor Linux (32bit)
*RAR 5.50 bèta 3 voor Linux (64bit)
*RAR 5.50 bèta 3 voor FreeBSD
*RAR 5.50 bèta 3 voor macOS

WinRAR screenshot (620 pix)
Versienummer 5.50 bèta 3
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, Windows XP, macOS, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website RAR Labs
Download http://www.winrar.be/nl/download
Bestandsgroottes 499,00KB - 2,11MB
Licentietype Shareware
Reacties (8)
Reacties (8)

+3 CreativeS
23 mei 2017 21:46
De correcte downloadlinks: http://www.rarlab.com/download.htm en niet van de reseller en meuktipper...

0 Tizdale
23 mei 2017 21:32
Is de unlimited trial bug nu opgelost?
+1 batjes
@Tizdale23 mei 2017 21:37
Geen bug. Rarlabs heeft liever dat mensen semi-illegaal de trial versie blijven doorproberen, dan dat men het maar via torrents binnen trekt, of erger, overstapt naar een concurent.
+1 n-evo
23 mei 2017 21:58
Ik snap er helemaal niks van dat deze app er na decennia jaar nog zo uit ziet. Is het echt zo lastig om een beetje mee te groeien met de look-'n'-feel van Windows?
+1 Zunflappie
@n-evo23 mei 2017 22:11
Hoe lang ben jij gemiddeld in dit programma werkzaam?
Je weet nu alles te vinden en de manier van werken verandert niet.

Ik vind het juist wel fijn dat het een beetje bij het oude blijft.
Alsof nieuwe versies van (bijvoorbeeld) Microsoft Office met dat nieuwe menu zo veel sneller/beter zijn.

Geef mij maar oude uiterlijken: zoals Winamp bijvoorbeeld (2.52 hier)
+1 Booberella
@Zunflappie23 mei 2017 22:35
Dat heb ik ook. Ik ben juist blij dat WinRAR er nog steeds ongeveer hetzelfde uitziet :) .

Het werkt, dus waarom dan veranderen?
