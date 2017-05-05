Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 8 reacties
Bron: FreeNAS

FreeNAS Corral logo (75 pix) De eerste release-candidate van FreeNAS versie 11 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan een in het netwerk opgenomen computer als 'network attached storage' worden ingezet, dus puur en alleen voor het opslaan van data. Met behulp van plug-ins kan extra functionaliteit worden toegevoegd. Het geheel is gebaseerd op FreeBSD en voorzien van een overzichtelijke webinterface. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van FreeNAS kan op deze pagina worden gevonden.

Versie 11 is de opvolger van Corral, die in maart uitkwam, maar na enkele weken wegens problemen werd gedegradeerd van 'stable' naar 'technology preview'. Versie 11 gebruikt FreeBSD 11.0 als basis en bevat onder meer een vooruitblik naar de nieuwe Angular gebruikersinterface en heeft ondersteuning voor VM's. De complete releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

FreeNAS 11.0-RC now Available

I am pleased to provide a quick update on the status of FreeNAS 11.0. The RC1 update was released this morning, and can be installed via ISO or updated to by switching to the FreeNAS-11-STABLE train in the System -> Update tab. We decided to start this series off with a Release Candidate (RC) version, because it is rebased on a newer version of FreeBSD (11-STABLE). This version has been tested in the nightlies for several months now, but just to play it safe we are asking for users to test out this release and let us know immediately if anything regresses. Or, if you want to let us know that it improves specific things, that’s cool as well.

Now, for the stats. Your loyal, dedicated, and attractive FreeNAS development team has been hard at work on this release. As of this morning, 11.0-RC includes 111 bug fixes and 23 new features. In addition the user-guide has been updated for 11 as well. As usual, if you find bugs please report them ASAP, since we can only fix things that we know about.

This release also includes the first “official” look at the experimental new Angular-based UI. You’ll be given an option to try this out on the Login screen. I just wanted to give you a couple of quick tidbits about this new UI:

It is NOT feature complete, as we have only been working on this for a few short weeks. While you can use it to do some things, keep this in mind as you “test-drive” it around. The feature complete version is targeted for later this year, most likely the 11.1 or 11.2 time-frame.

It follows (mostly) the same workflow as the legacy UI. This is intentional for now. In order to get us rapidly ported to the new Angular framework, we’ve decided to try and keep most of the workflow similar for the time being and focus purely on getting the functionality brought in. Once we have reached the point where all major features are usable in this UI, we will have a chance to do some navel-gazing and re-think workflows of specific sections one at a time. That being said, you are welcome to send in tickets about the new UI and we will be happy to discuss and get to them all in due course.

The current theme will be changing down the road. We are planning to offer multiple themes, allowing you to pick between dark/light or perhaps even user-submitted themes.

Lastly, I wanted to mention support for virtualization. 11.0 now has a VM page, allowing you to spin up your own operating systems on FreeNAS. We are actively working on this functionality, so please give it a whirl and report issues to the tracker.

FreeNAS 9.10 - Volumes screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 11.0 RC1
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website FreeNAS
Download http://download.freenas.org/11/RC/x64/
Bestandsgrootte 544,71MB
Licentietype GPL
Reacties (8)
Vorige download

Update-historie

Meer historie
System en netwerk utilities

Gerelateerde producten

FreeNAS geen prijs bekend
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (8)

-1808+16+22+31Ongemodereerd1
+3 svheel
5 mei 2017 16:07
Dit is geen update van Freenas Corral, de titel klopt niet.

FreeNAS 11 is de voortzetting van de FreeNAS 9.10 serie, dus nadrukkelijk niet de Corral release (FreeNAS 10).

Zie hier voor de info m.b.t. de renaming: https://forums.freenas.org/index.php?threads/this-week-in-freenas-4-21-2017.53798/.

In het kort gaat de FreeNAS versie de FreeBSD versie waarop FreeNAS is gebaseerd volgen wat betreft versienummering.
Reageer
0 Flytezero
5 mei 2017 15:55
Ben wat in de war gebracht door het plaatje maar het is dus wel een update voor Corral. We blijven nog even op de oude versie.
Reageer
+2 job_h
@Flytezero5 mei 2017 16:10
Freenas 11 is een update voor FreeNAS 9.10. Het is rebased op FreeBSD 11 met nog wat meer updates/bugfixes. FreeNAS (10) Corral wordt niet stabiel geacht.
Due to flaws discovered in its architecture, FreeNAS Corral has been downgraded to “TECHNOLOGY PREVIEW” status while we instead rebase its features upon the rock solid FreeNAS 9.10 base system, soon to be released as “FreeNAS 11”.
Bron: http://www.freenas.org/bl...echnology-preview-status/

[Reactie gewijzigd door job_h op 5 mei 2017 16:15]

Reageer
+1 banditbiker
@Flytezero5 mei 2017 16:09
Het is geen opvolger van Coral. De train van 10.x.x is gedumpt.
11 is eigenlijk wat 9.10.3 zou gaan heten.
Reageer
+1 chronoz
5 mei 2017 16:01
Ja, het zou mooi zijn als er een ISO-os (boot van USB) zou zijn, waarmee je virtualisatie en Docker en NAS allemaal tegelijk kunt doen, HDMI poortje eraan en ook nog eens een HTPC.

Openvirt vond ik een beetje complex te installeren op en al bestaande server.
Proxmoz schijnt goed te zijn (niet open source), maar ik weet niet of ze Docker ondersteunen.
VMware mooie virtualisatie-software, maar veel limitaties in free versie en veel hardware vereisten.
Reageer
+1 MMaster23
@chronoz5 mei 2017 16:10
Unraid is wat je zoekt.

-boot van usb
-disk management incl caching en parity
-file en media sharing
-docker
-kvm vm's
-kan met vt-d passthrough doen.. Nu ook met de on board graphics sinds de laatste versie. Je kunt dan je on board graphics of je gpu aan een vm binden die dan weer kodi kan draaien.

Niet gratis, closed source wel.
Reageer
+1 sfranken
@chronoz5 mei 2017 16:13
Kan dat niet met zo'n beetje elke courante Linux distro?
Reageer
0 Aristo
@sfranken5 mei 2017 17:47
FreeNAS kan je draaien vanaf USB. De huidige versie van FreeNAS (9.10.3-U3 en lager) ondersteunt echter (nog) geen Docker en VMs (alleen jails). In deze nieuwe versies vanaf, zoals het dan nu heet, FreeNAS 11, zou dit wel mogelijk moeten worden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Aristo op 5 mei 2017 17:47]

Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Samsung Galaxy S8+ LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One (Scorpio) Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*