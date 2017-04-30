Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 0 reacties
Bron: PeaZip

PeaZip logo (75 pix) Versie 6.4.1 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Code
  • Added experimental privacy_mode directive (at current state can be changed only from configuration file, or hardcoded at compile time). This is meant to help users not forgetting to provide a password when working on sensitive data
    • 0 default, no password request
    • 1 application asks for password when stars, skippable
    • 2 application asks for password when starts, not skippable (password or keyfile must be provided)
File manager
  • Rightclicking on file manager's column header shows context menu for
    • customizing columns
    • applying on the fly checksum/hash, search for duplicates, and set algorithm for those two functions
    • save GUI content as tab-separated TXT file
  • Clicking the style icon on the right of the status bar shows menu of presets for file manager
    • Style icon now changes reflecting the style applied to the file manager
  • New "Navigation bar" entry in status bar menu show/hide side navigation bar
  • (Windows) Drag and drop information floyout changes alpha blending level when a valid drop target is detected
  • Some keyboard shortcuts were updated
    • Shift+Ctrl+N create new folder
    • Ctrl+N extract to new folder
    • Shift+Del quick delete (do not sent to recycle bin)
    • Ctrl+Del secure delete
    • Alt+Enter properties
  • Various improvements in archive browsing
  • Various improvements of UI usability with custom system colors
Extraction and archiving
  • During archive update only relevant options are shown, allowing to set password and to change action (add, update, freshen, sync)
Windows installer
  • Improved Windows installer and re-configuration wizard
  • Added system's context menu hotkeys for most used entries
    • A add to archive (with options)
    • 7 directly add to new 7Z archive
    • Z directly add to new ZIP archive
    • O attempt to open any file as archive
    • B browse path with PeaZip
    • E extract (with options)
    • H directly extract here
    • N directly extract here to new folder

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*PeaZip voor Windows (32bit)
*PeaZip voor Windows (64bit)
*PeaZip portable
*PeaZip voor Linux en BSD
*PeaZip add-ons

PeaZip 5.0 screenshotPeaZip 5.0 screenshotPeaZip 5.0 screenshotPeaZip 5.0 screenshot

Versienummer 6.4.1
Releasestatus Final
Website PeaZip
Download http://www.peazip.org/peazip-64bit.html
Licentietype GPL
Reacties (0)
Vorige download Volgende download

Update-historie

Meer historie
System en netwerk utilities

Gerelateerde producten

PeaZip geen prijs bekend
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties


Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Samsung Galaxy S8+ LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One (Scorpio) Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*