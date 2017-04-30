Door Bart van Klaveren, zondag 30 april 2017 19:23, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: PeaZip

Versie 6.4.1 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Code Added experimental privacy_mode directive (at current state can be changed only from configuration file, or hardcoded at compile time). This is meant to help users not forgetting to provide a password when working on sensitive data 0 default, no password request 1 application asks for password when stars, skippable 2 application asks for password when starts, not skippable (password or keyfile must be provided)

File manager Rightclicking on file manager's column header shows context menu for customizing columns applying on the fly checksum/hash, search for duplicates, and set algorithm for those two functions save GUI content as tab-separated TXT file

Clicking the style icon on the right of the status bar shows menu of presets for file manager Style icon now changes reflecting the style applied to the file manager

New "Navigation bar" entry in status bar menu show/hide side navigation bar

(Windows) Drag and drop information floyout changes alpha blending level when a valid drop target is detected

Some keyboard shortcuts were updated Shift+Ctrl+N create new folder Ctrl+N extract to new folder Shift+Del quick delete (do not sent to recycle bin) Ctrl+Del secure delete Alt+Enter properties

Various improvements in archive browsing

Various improvements of UI usability with custom system colors Extraction and archiving During archive update only relevant options are shown, allowing to set password and to change action (add, update, freshen, sync) Windows installer Improved Windows installer and re-configuration wizard

Added system's context menu hotkeys for most used entries A add to archive (with options) 7 directly add to new 7Z archive Z directly add to new ZIP archive O attempt to open any file as archive B browse path with PeaZip E extract (with options) H directly extract here N directly extract here to new folder



