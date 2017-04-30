Versie 6.4.1 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Code
File manager
- Added experimental privacy_mode directive (at current state can be changed only from configuration file, or hardcoded at compile time). This is meant to help users not forgetting to provide a password when working on sensitive data
- 0 default, no password request
- 1 application asks for password when stars, skippable
- 2 application asks for password when starts, not skippable (password or keyfile must be provided)
Extraction and archiving
- Rightclicking on file manager's column header shows context menu for
- customizing columns
- applying on the fly checksum/hash, search for duplicates, and set algorithm for those two functions
- save GUI content as tab-separated TXT file
- Clicking the style icon on the right of the status bar shows menu of presets for file manager
- Style icon now changes reflecting the style applied to the file manager
- New "Navigation bar" entry in status bar menu show/hide side navigation bar
- (Windows) Drag and drop information floyout changes alpha blending level when a valid drop target is detected
- Some keyboard shortcuts were updated
- Shift+Ctrl+N create new folder
- Ctrl+N extract to new folder
- Shift+Del quick delete (do not sent to recycle bin)
- Ctrl+Del secure delete
- Alt+Enter properties
- Various improvements in archive browsing
- Various improvements of UI usability with custom system colors
Windows installer
- During archive update only relevant options are shown, allowing to set password and to change action (add, update, freshen, sync)
- Improved Windows installer and re-configuration wizard
- Added system's context menu hotkeys for most used entries
- A add to archive (with options)
- 7 directly add to new 7Z archive
- Z directly add to new ZIP archive
- O attempt to open any file as archive
- B browse path with PeaZip
- E extract (with options)
- H directly extract here
- N directly extract here to new folder
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
PeaZip voor Windows (32bit)
PeaZip voor Windows (64bit)
PeaZip portable
PeaZip voor Linux en BSD
PeaZip add-ons