Bron: Kerio Technologies, submitter: JurgenLemmens

Kerio MailServer logo (60 pix) Kerio Technologies heeft versie 9.2.2 van zijn mailserversoftware uitgebracht. Kerio MailServer, beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, stelt je in staat om via pop3, imap4 of wap e-mail te ontvangen en te versturen. Daarnaast bestrijden de ingebouwde virus- en mailfilters malware en spamberichten. De gegevens van de gebruikers kunnen in Kerio worden ingevoerd, maar ook uit Microsoft Active Directory of Apple Open Directory worden gehaald. Met de Kerio Outlook Connector is het mogelijk om Microsoft Outlook 2000 en hoger op de werkstations te gebruiken. In versie 9 is onder meer ondersteuning voor IPv6 en pushmessages toegevoegd en heeft de mail-client een nieuw uiterlijk gekregen. In deze update zijn verder nog fouten en kwetsbaarheden verholpen.

Kerio Connect
  • Fixed updating of Kerio Antivirus if update directory or downloaded update files are held by another process.
  • Fixed rare interruption of upgrade process when upgrading from Kerio Connect 9.1 and older.
  • Fixed potential stability problem during instant messaging (XMPP) server initialization.
  • Some meeting responses to invitations could not be successfully sent from devices with iOS 10.3 using Exchange ActiveSync.
Kerio Connect Client
  • Fixed CVE-2017-7440 (CWE-693) vulnerability.
Kerio Connect Client application for Mac and Windows
  • Fixed CVE-2017-7440 (CWE-693) vulnerability.
Kerio Connect Administration
  • Fixed Japanese translation.

Versienummer 9.2.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Kerio Technologies
Download http://www.kerio.com/connect/download
Licentietype Betaald
