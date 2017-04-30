Door Bart van Klaveren, zondag 30 april 2017 21:06, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Kerio Technologies, submitter: JurgenLemmens

Kerio Technologies heeft versie 9.2.2 van zijn mailserversoftware uitgebracht. Kerio MailServer, beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, stelt je in staat om via pop3, imap4 of wap e-mail te ontvangen en te versturen. Daarnaast bestrijden de ingebouwde virus- en mailfilters malware en spamberichten. De gegevens van de gebruikers kunnen in Kerio worden ingevoerd, maar ook uit Microsoft Active Directory of Apple Open Directory worden gehaald. Met de Kerio Outlook Connector is het mogelijk om Microsoft Outlook 2000 en hoger op de werkstations te gebruiken. In versie 9 is onder meer ondersteuning voor IPv6 en pushmessages toegevoegd en heeft de mail-client een nieuw uiterlijk gekregen. In deze update zijn verder nog fouten en kwetsbaarheden verholpen.