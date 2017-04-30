Er is met versienummer 2.7 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 24.483 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 2.7 (total 31):
- TCP and UDP connection support in WebServices.
- Various shader improvements for Direct3D 11.
- Improved support for high DPI settings.
- Partial reimplementation of the GLU library.
- Support for recent versions of OSMesa.
- Window management improvements on macOS.
- 12311: Corman Lisp requires implementations for richedit stubs
- 14606: TreeView + right click doesn't work the way it does in native windows
- 25857: Multiple games (Stronghold 2, Need for Speed: Carbon demo, Purge) fail to draw correctly because of ID3DXEffectImpl_*Pass calls
- 30764: regedit: a key created from right-click context menu is in incorrect position
- 32319: Direct3D output in SNES9x is blank
- 32426: TreeView of QvodSetupPlus5 unexpectedly draw a piece of blank area when clicking on a checkbox
- 35563: Custom game development library expects non-zero value for ProcessVmCounters info class member 'WorkingSetSize'
- 37404: A right click on a registry key does not select it
- 40007: Dirt 3 requires d3d11_immediate_context_CSSetShaderResources
- 40219: Multiple applications need msvcr120.dll.?_Id@_CurrentScheduler@details@Concurrency@@SAIXZ (Kontakt 5 Player, Serato DJ 1.9.2, Cisco Jabber 11.6, Darkest Dungeon, Sonic Pi 2)
- 40689: Photoshop CS6: some dialogs have black background
- 41029: DeSmuME 0.9.8 crashes whenever "control config" is clicked
- 42144: Mass Lag when buying in store in rabi-ribi game
- 42339: Horrible speed of Quantum of solace demo starting animations
- 42347: The Witcher 3 starting menu is distorted [radeonsi]
- 42462: Memory leak in several places in FFXIV
- 42651: ViStart: fails to install, needs ntoskrnl.exe.IoReportResourceForDetection
- 42733: Unable to find an entry point named 'RegSaveKeyEx' in DLL 'advapi32.dll' (SQL Server)
- 42798: MsiGetPatchInfoEx returns incorrect values for UNINSTALLABLE, PATCHSTATE properties
- 42808: msi: parent feature level is not propagated recursively on a whole subfeatures hierarchy
- 42824: Nox (GOG) has constant menu flickering
- 42825: Propellerhead Reason 5 drawn mostly in black and white
- 42829: Transcendence (& many other D3D games) only show black screen (shaders)
- 42834: Steuer-Spar-Erklärung 2017 crashes with critical error
- 42840: Unbox Game black screen in-game
- 42841: Tree of Savior: Missing function concrt140.dll.?_GetNumberOfVirtualProcessors@_CurrentScheduler@details@Concurrency@@SAIXZ
- 42849: The Technomancer: Fails to create valid glsl
- 42850: The Technomancer: Requires MFCreateAttributes implementation
- 42871: Propellerhead Reason 5 garbled GUI elements
- 42876: iTunes needs function msvcp140.dll._Lock_shared_ptr_spin_lock
- 42884: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 1 & 2 crash after the intro movie