Synology heeft versie 6.1.1 van Disk Station Manager uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen ook back-ups van alle clients op het netwerk worden gemaakt en kunnen bestanden via http, ftp, bittorrent, usenet en emule worden gedownload, zodat bijvoorbeeld energiegulzige pc's 's nachts uit kunnen, terwijl de download gewoon binnenkomt. Verder kunnen via de ingebouwde iTunes-server audio- en videobestanden over het netwerk worden gestreamd, kan met behulp van php en MySQL een dynamische website worden gehost en kan het apparaat als printserver fungeren.
Om versie 6.1 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 6.0 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 11 of hoger. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 6.1 treffen we onder meer de mogelijkheid aan om gedeelde mappen te versleutelen, kan de nas zelf fouten detecteren en repareren wanneer er van het Btrfs-bestandssysteem gebruik gemaakt wordt en worden enkele onderdelen omgezet naar losse modules, waaronder USB Copy, File Station en File indexing. De meeste verbeteringen hebben echter alleen betrekking op de zwaardere modellen. In versie 6.1.1 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Important Note
What's New in DSM 6.1.1
- The update is expected to be available for all regions within the next few days, although the time of release in each region may vary slightly.
- This update will restart your Synology NAS.
Fixed Issues
- This update includes all bug fixes as well as security fixes in the previously released updates since DSM 6.1.
- Added support for scheduled RAID scrubbing.
- Upgraded Samba to version 4.4.9.
- Fixed an issue where the OTP might be requested repeatedly when users log in a same trusted device with different accounts.
- Fixed an issue where File Station might not work properly when playing slideshows of photos without thumbnails if opened via Application Portal.
- Fixed an issue where proxy settings cannot be changed when Let's Encrypt is in use.
- Fixed an issue where packages cannot be repurchased after refunds.
- Fixed an issue where Auto Block might fail to block addresses when the Allow List is set as an IP range.
- Fixed an issue where the default gateway might not be updated when a DHCP client has not received DNS information.
- Fixed an issue where firewall rules might not be displayed correctly when users add or remove rules on the same port.
- Fixed an issue where UPnP rules might fail to work properly on Synology NAS with a single Ethernet port.
- Fixed an issue where the DSM user interface might fail to be properly displayed when DHCP Server receives invalid DNS addresses.
- Fixed an issue where L2TP connections might fail to be established in kernel 4.4 when the kernel mode is enabled.
- Fixed an issue where an L2TP connection might fail to be established when the server address starts with a number.
- Enhanced the usability and display correctness of the Wake on Lan user interface.
- Fixed an issue where Synology NAS cannot be properly shut down when a bond has been established between Mellanox ConnectX-3 and Synology E10G17-F2.
- Fixed an issue where DSM might show the message of volume crash upon reboot when a single-disk SHR volume has been mounted with cache and transformed into a Disk Group.
- Fixed an incorrect volume display on some models where RAID Groups are supported and SHR has been enabled.
- Fixed an issue where SHA cannot be created when FS3017 contains over 12 drives.
- Fixed an issue where the settings of SMB encrypted transmission cannot be properly configured.
- Fixed a connection error that might occur when the name of an SMB shared folder contains consecutive spaces.
- Fixed an issue where Key Manager might fail to mount encrypted shared folders automatically on startup.
- Enhanced the stability of the iSCSI service.
- Fixed an issue where files cannot be written into encrypted shared folders on ext3 file system.
- Fixed an issue where Snapshot Replication might fail when compression is enabled for shared folders.
- Fixed an issue where DSM cannot be shut down properly on Qoriq or 88f6281/88f6282 platforms when JBOD volumes are in use.
- Enhanced the stability of the upgrade process of SHA clusters.