Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 13 reacties
Bron: Synology, submitter: The_Worst

Synology logo (45 pix)Synology heeft versie 6.1.1 van Disk Station Manager uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen ook back-ups van alle clients op het netwerk worden gemaakt en kunnen bestanden via http, ftp, bittorrent, usenet en emule worden gedownload, zodat bijvoorbeeld energiegulzige pc's 's nachts uit kunnen, terwijl de download gewoon binnenkomt. Verder kunnen via de ingebouwde iTunes-server audio- en videobestanden over het netwerk worden gestreamd, kan met behulp van php en MySQL een dynamische website worden gehost en kan het apparaat als printserver fungeren.

Om versie 6.1 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 6.0 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 11 of hoger. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 6.1 treffen we onder meer de mogelijkheid aan om gedeelde mappen te versleutelen, kan de nas zelf fouten detecteren en repareren wanneer er van het Btrfs-bestandssysteem gebruik gemaakt wordt en worden enkele onderdelen omgezet naar losse modules, waaronder USB Copy, File Station en File indexing. De meeste verbeteringen hebben echter alleen betrekking op de zwaardere modellen. In versie 6.1.1 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Important Note
  • The update is expected to be available for all regions within the next few days, although the time of release in each region may vary slightly.
  • This update will restart your Synology NAS.
What's New in DSM 6.1.1
  • This update includes all bug fixes as well as security fixes in the previously released updates since DSM 6.1.
  • Added support for scheduled RAID scrubbing.
  • Upgraded Samba to version 4.4.9.
Fixed Issues
  • Fixed an issue where the OTP might be requested repeatedly when users log in a same trusted device with different accounts.
  • Fixed an issue where File Station might not work properly when playing slideshows of photos without thumbnails if opened via Application Portal.
  • Fixed an issue where proxy settings cannot be changed when Let's Encrypt is in use.
  • Fixed an issue where packages cannot be repurchased after refunds.
  • Fixed an issue where Auto Block might fail to block addresses when the Allow List is set as an IP range.
  • Fixed an issue where the default gateway might not be updated when a DHCP client has not received DNS information.
  • Fixed an issue where firewall rules might not be displayed correctly when users add or remove rules on the same port.
  • Fixed an issue where UPnP rules might fail to work properly on Synology NAS with a single Ethernet port.
  • Fixed an issue where the DSM user interface might fail to be properly displayed when DHCP Server receives invalid DNS addresses.
  • Fixed an issue where L2TP connections might fail to be established in kernel 4.4 when the kernel mode is enabled.
  • Fixed an issue where an L2TP connection might fail to be established when the server address starts with a number.
  • Enhanced the usability and display correctness of the Wake on Lan user interface.
  • Fixed an issue where Synology NAS cannot be properly shut down when a bond has been established between Mellanox ConnectX-3 and Synology E10G17-F2.
  • Fixed an issue where DSM might show the message of volume crash upon reboot when a single-disk SHR volume has been mounted with cache and transformed into a Disk Group.
  • Fixed an incorrect volume display on some models where RAID Groups are supported and SHR has been enabled.
  • Fixed an issue where SHA cannot be created when FS3017 contains over 12 drives.
  • Fixed an issue where the settings of SMB encrypted transmission cannot be properly configured.
  • Fixed a connection error that might occur when the name of an SMB shared folder contains consecutive spaces.
  • Fixed an issue where Key Manager might fail to mount encrypted shared folders automatically on startup.
  • Enhanced the stability of the iSCSI service.
  • Fixed an issue where files cannot be written into encrypted shared folders on ext3 file system.
  • Fixed an issue where Snapshot Replication might fail when compression is enabled for shared folders.
  • Fixed an issue where DSM cannot be shut down properly on Qoriq or 88f6281/88f6282 platforms when JBOD volumes are in use.
  • Enhanced the stability of the upgrade process of SHA clusters.

Synology Disk Station Manager 6.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 6.1.1 build 15101
Releasestatus Final
Website Synology
Download https://www.synology.com/nl-nl/support/download
Licentietype Freeware
Reacties (13)
Vorige download Volgende download

Update-historie

Meer historie
Netwerkopslag
Synology
DiskStation

Gerelateerde producten

Synology DiskStation DS1511+ geen prijs bekend
Synology DiskStation DS414 vanaf € 414,52 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS114 vanaf € 79,- Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS214 vanaf € 259,- Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS214+ geen prijs bekend
Synology DiskStation DS214se geen prijs bekend
Synology DiskStation DS414j vanaf € 344,63 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS414slim vanaf € 348,95 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS115j vanaf € 87,- Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS415+ vanaf € 586,- Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS215+ vanaf € 309,- Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS715 geen prijs bekend
Synology DiskStation DS216play vanaf € 245,95 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS416 vanaf € 368,- Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS216se vanaf € 131,64 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS716+ vanaf € 479,83 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS216 vanaf € 270,- Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS216+ vanaf € 332,90 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS216j vanaf € 168,- Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS416slim vanaf € 301,95 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS916+ vanaf € 549,- Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS116 vanaf € 156,59 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS716+II vanaf € 448,95 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS416play vanaf € 405,71 Vergelijk prijzen
Synology DiskStation DS216+II vanaf € 312,65 Vergelijk prijzen
Alle gerelateerde producten (25)
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (13)

-113013+14+20+30Ongemodereerd1
+1 Diradical
26 april 2017 09:25
Ik heb wel 10 updates in mijn package center, maar nog geen nieuwe DSM versie.
Scheduled RAID scrubbing, dat is wel handig.
Nu krijg ik iedere maand weer een melding dat het moet gebeuren, wanneer ik weer eens inlog in de web front end.
Reageer
+1 Hobbykok
@Diradical26 april 2017 09:45
hij komt denk ik over een paar dagen zoals in de changelog staat. Hier is hij er ook nog niet voor de synology's die ik onder beheer heb (4 verschillende types). Misschien ga ik het handmatig even doen, dat is met die restart die moet gebeuren wellicht handiger dan het automatisch te laten uitvoeren.
Reageer
0 Carlos0_0
@Diradical26 april 2017 09:44
Het wordt niet voor iedereen in 1 keer beschikbaar gesteld ze doen het niet als Apple, dus kan zijn dat je hem pas over een paar uur krijgt of morgen.
Reageer
+1 marcjo
26 april 2017 09:30
De eerste regel van de release note.
The update is expected to be available for all regions within the next few days, although the time of release in each region may vary slightly.
Even geduld dus. ;)
Reageer
+1 michiel.686
@marcjo26 april 2017 09:46
De eerste regel van de release note.
The update is expected to be available for all regions within the next few days, although the time of release in each region may vary slightly.
Even geduld dus. ;)
Of gewoon even van https://www.synology.com/nl-nl/support/download downloaden en met de hand installeren als je haast hebt :)
Reageer
0 Carlos0_0
26 april 2017 09:16
Is wel heel toevallig kan nu ook niet bij mijn Synology merk ik, nou thuis maar eens kijken of het door de update komt.
Zou ook kunnen zijn dat mijn Ziggo router weer eens staat te spoken :P, toch al wel aantal keer gehad laatste paar maanden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 26 april 2017 09:21]

Reageer
0 yleeuw
@Carlos0_026 april 2017 09:35
Ziggo storing internet in amsterdam iedergeval. Sinds 0700
Reageer
0 Carlos0_0
@yleeuw26 april 2017 09:42
Ik woon niet in Amsterdam maar in Utrecht maar dan zal dat het wel zijn wellicht :)

edit:

Ze hebben trouwens ook onderhoud gepleegd vannacht bij mij, kan dus ook zijn dat de router niet goed meer up is gekomen.
In de ochtend gebruik ik geen tv/internet of iets, het is broodje eten, douchen aankleden en weg dus.

Dus kan best zijn dat even router uit en aan moet doen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 26 april 2017 09:47]

Reageer
0 robbinkg
@Carlos0_026 april 2017 09:37
Ik geef de schuld eerder aan Ziggo dan Synology :P
Reageer
0 Carlos0_0
@robbinkg26 april 2017 09:43
Haha dat sowieso die router doet laatste tijd wel vaker raar, kom ik thuis staan er allemaal lampjes te flikkeren moet ik hem aan en uit doen.
Ik heb hem laatst wel eens een hard reset gegeven toen ging tijd goed, eigenlijk tot aan vandaag :P.
Reageer
0 Neus
@Carlos0_026 april 2017 09:46
Die van mij hangt aan een tijdklok: rond 0300 uur gaat ie 15 minuutjes uit om daarna om 0315 weer aan te gaan. Is ie lekker 'vers' overdag.
Reageer
0 Carlos0_0
@Neus26 april 2017 09:48
Ja kan ook idd dan raakt die in ieder geval niet vol.
Reageer
0 pven
26 april 2017 09:59
Wat is 'RAID scrubbing'?
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Samsung Galaxy S8+ LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One (Scorpio) Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*