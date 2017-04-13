De final release van SABnzbd 2.0 is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en OS X, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste files van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. De belangrijkste verbetering in versie 2.0 is SABYenc, een module die usenetartikelen snel kan decoderen en daarmee voor een hogere downloadsnelheid moet zorgen. De changelog voor versie 2.0 ziet er als volgt uit:
New in 2.0.0: SABYenc
Changes/improvements in 2.0.0:
- To improve SABnzbd's performance on systems where CPU power is limiting
download speed, we developed a new C-module called SABYenc to accelerate the
decoding of usenet articles that can use multiple threads and is more efficient.
Not only low-powered systems like NAS's or Raspberry Pi's benefit, with this
new module speeds can increase up to 2x compared to 1.x.x releases on any
system where the connection/newsserver capacity was not fully used.
The Windows and macOS releases automatically include this module, for other
platforms an installation guide can be found here.
Smaller changes/improvements in 2.0.0
- Windows and macOS releases now also come in 64bit versions.
The installers will install the appropriate version automatically.
Therefore, on 64bit Windows the installation directory will change to
'Program Files' instead of 'Program Files (x86)'.
On Windows our tests showed an additional 5-10% gain in download speed
when using 64bit SABnzbd on 64bit Windows.
- Linux: Detect if Multicore Par2 is installed.
Multicore Par2 is now easily available through the PPA and other channels.
- Post-processing scripts now get additional job information via SAB environment
variables.
- Certificate Validation set to 'Strict' for newly added newsservers
The insecure Certificate Verification level 'Default' is now called 'Minimal'.
In case of problems, see here for more information.
- Removed Secondary Web Interface option.
Bug fixes in 2.0.0
- Schedule items can now be enabled and disabled
- HTTP-redirects in interface are now relative URL's
- Moved some lesser used settings to Config->Specials
- Cache usage is now updated continuously in the Status Window
- On macOS SABnzbd was set to have low IO-priority, this is now set to normal
- Previously set password is now shown on Retry
- Remove listquote module dependency
- Warn if Complete folder is on FAT filesystem (4GB size limit)
- Malformed articles could break the Downloader
- Unexpected characters in CRC part of an article could crash the Decoder
- Retry ADMIN-data saving 3x before giving error
- Checking for encryption during downloading could fail
- QuickCheck could crash when renaming already renamed files
-
skip_dashboardset to 1 by default in
fullstatusAPI-call
- Top-only switch now really only downloads top job
- Unblock Server button did not work
- par2cmdline would fail to repair jobs with split posts (.001, etc)
- Fixed QuickCheck renaming issues
- Show warning if job is paused because it appears cloaked
- Linux: Warn in case encoding is not set to UTF-8
- Windows: Incomplete folders would sometimes end in a dot