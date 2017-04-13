Door Bart van Klaveren, donderdag 13 april 2017 06:36, 0 reacties • Feedback

De final release van SABnzbd 2.0 is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en OS X, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste files van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. De belangrijkste verbetering in versie 2.0 is SABYenc, een module die usenetartikelen snel kan decoderen en daarmee voor een hogere downloadsnelheid moet zorgen. De changelog voor versie 2.0 ziet er als volgt uit: