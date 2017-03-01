TechSmith heeft versie 13.1.1 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd.
In versie 13 zijn er uitgebreide mogelijkheden aan het programma toegevoegd om het uiterlijk en de werking naar eigen smaak aan te passen, kunnen video's worden opgenomen waarin ook beelden van de webcam kunnen worden toegevoegd en kunnen video's ook als animated gifs worden opgeslagen. Sinds versie 3.0.3 zijn nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Changes in Snagit version 13.1.1
Changes in Snagit version 13.1.0
- Fixed an issue with QuickEffects not visible after updating
- Fixed an issue with Editor opening even if preview was turned off
- Improved Screencast.com upload speeds
- Fixed an issue with some full-screen capture situations
- Fixed an issue causing "OLE Initialization failed" errors in German locale versions
- Fixed issues with signing-in after updating
- Fixed a memory leak causing slow capture time
- Fixed a crash after the first All-in-one video recording
- Fixed a crash with default audio devices when deploying with AppV
- Fixed an issue with captures after completing a Fixed Window capture
- Fixed an issue causing crashes with magic wand selection
- Added a hotkey for Copy All
- Fixed an issue causing selection tool to freeze
- Fixed an issue causing Zoom and Resize windows not to close
- Fixed an issue preventing deployment of Editor Tool Themes when using a custom reg file
- Fixed an issue causing an error when switching webcam during recording
- Fixed an issue causing the Getting Started checklist not to update
- Fixed a crash when sharing to Google Drive
- Fixed an issue causing self-repair to be triggered in enterprise deployments
- Various other bug fixes and performance improvements
- Shared Styles / Themes
- Switch between sets of quick styles and colors in the color picker
- Define multiple sets of quick styles per tool and share those sets with other users within an organization
- Background Auto-Fill
- Updated selection tool to automatically fill the backgrounds after moving or deleting content from your captures
- Allows you to easily change around or remove objects from screenshots without having to recapture
- Magic Wand
- Select a point and adjust the tolerance to select like colors
- Works with Background Auto-fill
- Translation Workflow
- Extract text from callouts and text markup within Snagit and get the text translated by exchanging an XLIFF file
- Capture Info
- Take any capture and automatically add on the application name, version number, when it was captured and on what OS
- Panoramic capture now in the All-in-one workflow
- Performance enhancements
- Bug fixes
- Supporting the latest changes Microsoft has been making to Windows 10
- Better selection areas with the capture crosshairs
- Touch improvements for multi-touch devices like Surfaces