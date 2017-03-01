Door Bart van Klaveren, woensdag 1 maart 2017 14:48, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: TechSmith

TechSmith heeft versie 13.1.1 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd.

In versie 13 zijn er uitgebreide mogelijkheden aan het programma toegevoegd om het uiterlijk en de werking naar eigen smaak aan te passen, kunnen video's worden opgenomen waarin ook beelden van de webcam kunnen worden toegevoegd en kunnen video's ook als animated gifs worden opgeslagen. Sinds versie 3.0.3 zijn nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd: