Door Japke Rosink, donderdag 19 januari 2017 14:00

PowerDNS is een dns-server met een database als back-end, waardoor het beheer van een groot aantal dns-entries op een gemakkelijke manier kan plaatsvinden. De ontwikkelaars hebben eerder besloten om de twee delen waaruit PowerDNS bestaat, een recursor en een authoritative nameserver, apart uit te geven, zodat men sneller en gerichter een nieuwe versie kan uitbrengen, aldus de ontwikkelaars. De authoritative nameserver zal alleen antwoorden op een dns-look-up als deze betrekking heeft op de domeinen waarvoor deze server verantwoordelijk is. De ontwikkelaars hebben PowerDNS Authoritative Server 4.0.3 en 3.4.11 uitgebracht. De veranderingen van deze uitgaves zien er als volgt uit: