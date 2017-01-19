Er is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van irc-client mIRC verschenen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om via verschillende kanalen en servers met elkaar te chatten, maar ook om via 'direct client-to-client' bestanden naar elkaar te sturen. Verder kunnen scripts worden gedraaid om bijvoorbeeld het beheren van kanalen eenvoudiger te maken. De irc-server van Tweakers draait op irc.tweakers.net, met #tweakers.net als het officiële kanaal en een groot aantal andere kanalen die dienstdoen als thuishaven voor de hardware- en softwarefanaat. Een overzicht van alle beschikbare kanalen kan via het commando /list worden opgevraagd. Via die lijst kan snel het gewenste kanaal worden gevonden. Sinds versie 7.45 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
mIRC 7.47
This is a small update that addresses a number of issues reported by users since the last release. It includes improvements, changes and fixes to a number of features, including:
mIRC 7.46
- Fixed treeview display of text being chopped with certain fonts.
- Fixed URL hotlink and catcher bugs that prevented extraction of short URLs.
- Updated to OpenSSL 1.0.2j library.
- Extended /drawpic and other features to support .jpeg extension.
- Reverted changes to $calc() decimal digits in floating point calculations.
- Updated About dialog to use Windows theme.
- Changed op/ignore/protect/voice commands to maintain position of item in list.
- Extended hotlink and catcher to allow underscores in addresses.
- Updated to TagLib 1.11.1 library.
- Updated CA root certificates cacert.pem file.
- Fixed /protect not using network parameter correctly.
- Fixed $modespl not allowing larger server-set values.
- Fixed $int() bug when rounding some negative values.
- Fixed $com().result not trimming trailing zeros in float values.
- Fixed $wrap() not updating wrapped text if case has changed.
- Fixed hash table bug that resulted in intermittent gpfs.
For a more detailed list of recent changes, please see the whatsnew.txt file.
- Updated to OpenSSL 1.0.2h and PCRE 8.39 libraries.
- Fixed /timer -h high resolution timer bug.
- Extended $calc() to return more digits in floating point calculations.
- Fixed Clear History bug that incorrectly cleared channels list settings.
- Changed the way files are updated to decrease the potential for file loss.
- Extended URL hotlink/extract feature to handle IPv6 addresses.
- Fixed $base() bug with floating point precision.
- Fixed script error not showing line number for single-line event definitions.
- Added resize grip to bottom right of resizable dialogs.
- Fixed regex bug when \K is used in some regex patterns.
- Fixed /drawline -p when used with text that contains tab characters.