Bron: mIRC

mIRC logo (75 pix) Er is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van irc-client mIRC verschenen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om via verschillende kanalen en servers met elkaar te chatten, maar ook om via 'direct client-to-client' bestanden naar elkaar te sturen. Verder kunnen scripts worden gedraaid om bijvoorbeeld het beheren van kanalen eenvoudiger te maken. De irc-server van Tweakers draait op irc.tweakers.net, met #tweakers.net als het officiële kanaal en een groot aantal andere kanalen die dienstdoen als thuishaven voor de hardware- en softwarefanaat. Een overzicht van alle beschikbare kanalen kan via het commando /list worden opgevraagd. Via die lijst kan snel het gewenste kanaal worden gevonden. Sinds versie 7.45 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

mIRC 7.47
This is a small update that addresses a number of issues reported by users since the last release. It includes improvements, changes and fixes to a number of features, including:
  • Fixed treeview display of text being chopped with certain fonts.
  • Fixed URL hotlink and catcher bugs that prevented extraction of short URLs.
  • Updated to OpenSSL 1.0.2j library.
  • Extended /drawpic and other features to support .jpeg extension.
  • Reverted changes to $calc() decimal digits in floating point calculations.
  • Updated About dialog to use Windows theme.
  • Changed op/ignore/protect/voice commands to maintain position of item in list.
  • Extended hotlink and catcher to allow underscores in addresses.
  • Updated to TagLib 1.11.1 library.
  • Updated CA root certificates cacert.pem file.
  • Fixed /protect not using network parameter correctly.
  • Fixed $modespl not allowing larger server-set values.
  • Fixed $int() bug when rounding some negative values.
  • Fixed $com().result not trimming trailing zeros in float values.
  • Fixed $wrap() not updating wrapped text if case has changed.
  • Fixed hash table bug that resulted in intermittent gpfs.
mIRC 7.46
This is a small update that addresses a number of issues reported by users since the last release. It includes improvements, changes and fixes to a number of features, including:
  • Updated to OpenSSL 1.0.2h and PCRE 8.39 libraries.
  • Fixed /timer -h high resolution timer bug.
  • Extended $calc() to return more digits in floating point calculations.
  • Fixed Clear History bug that incorrectly cleared channels list settings.
  • Changed the way files are updated to decrease the potential for file loss.
  • Extended URL hotlink/extract feature to handle IPv6 addresses.
  • Fixed $base() bug with floating point precision.
  • Fixed script error not showing line number for single-line event definitions.
  • Added resize grip to bottom right of resizable dialogs.
  • Fixed regex bug when \K is used in some regex patterns.
  • Fixed /drawline -p when used with text that contains tab characters.
For a more detailed list of recent changes, please see the whatsnew.txt file.

mIRC screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer:7.47
Releasestatus:Final
Besturingssystemen:Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website:mIRC
Download:http://www.mirc.com/get.php?version=747
Bestandsgrootte:2,61MB
Licentietype:Shareware
0 robbinwehl
19 januari 2017 14:26
Echt leuk om te zien dat een relatief 'oud' programma nog steeds veel word gebruikt en ook nog eens geupdate.
Ik heb het vroeger veel gebruikt en kom het nogsteeds regelmatig tegen al komen er ook steeds meer andere varianten die webbased werken.
Ook handig is dat je eigenlijk alles met je toetsenbord kan doen, en zelfs in kanalen kunt kijken waar je zelf niet in zit.

Uiteraard word irc ook gebruikt voor andere praktijken maar deze laat ik nu even buiten beschouwing.
0 afterburn
@robbinwehl19 januari 2017 14:40
Laat de aanhalingstekens maar weg om 'oud'. :) Programma is inmiddels 21(!) jaar oud en dat is een hele tijd voor een product, ongeacht de industrie.

Vroeger heel veel gebruikt, zelfs ook nog een Undernet server gedraaid en beheert, maar tegenwoordig nooit meer op IRC. Populariteit is ook flink gedaald in de jaren. Undernet zit nu op ca 20k uers en dat waren er eind jaren '90 een heel stuk meer. Er zijn ook zoveel meer manieren om te communiceren dan toen.
0 woekele
19 januari 2017 14:27
En nog stééds gebruiken we dit :) Ook fijn, die life-time licensie.
0 STING
19 januari 2017 14:41
Speaking of which, zijn er naast irc.tweakers.net nog andere actieve Nederlandstalige IRC servers/netwerken?

De gouden tijden dat er zelfs reclames op TV waren voor een Nederlandse IRC server helaas allang voorbij ;) http://reclamegemist.tv/het-net-chatcity/
0 Lanithro
19 januari 2017 14:59
In een grijs verleden gebruikt om shit te downloaden via IRCSpy.com. Was na Kazaa mijn bron om films en muziek te downloaden.
Ook veel met CS 1.6 gebruikt om andere teams te vinden om tegen te spelen. Grappig dat dit nog steeds gebruikt wordt.
