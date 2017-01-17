De mensen achter het Libre Embedded Linux Entertainment Center zijn bezig met de ontwikkeling van versie 8.0 van LibreELEC en hebben nu na diverse alpha's de eerste bèta release uitgebracht. LibreELEC is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid vertrokken zijn en voor zichzelf zijn begonnen. Deze Linux-distributie is gebaseerd op Kodi en kan een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. Versie 8.0 van LibreELEC gebruikt Kodi versie 17 als basis, die op dit moment zelf op RC 3 zit. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
LibreELEC (Krypton) v7.95.1 BETA
LibreELEC (Krypton) 8.0 preview release continues with v7.95.1 release available for all build projects except Amlogic aarch64 devices. We have now forked and frozen the release branch on GitHub; which means from this point we allow updates to add-ons but will refuse any new feature additions, major build-system changes, and all software package bumps to the release branch unless changes resolve a known problem or critical security issue. This approach assures stability in the 8.0 release branch and continuity of Alpha testing. LibreELEC v7.95.1 is based on Kodi Krypton 17.0-RC3.
Amlogic aarch64 projects (WeTek Hub, WeTek Play 2, and Odroid C2) are excluded due to a memory leak issue we are still diagnosing. Although the problem is also present in recent Alpha builds we felt it was inappropriate to release until this is resolved as a Beta release attracts many more user-upgrades from Jarvis installs. Our investigation continues and we hope to start Beta soon.
Changes in v7.95.1 include:
View detailed changes on GitHub
- Fix atvclient IR sensor support in Krypton
- Fix issues in ATi/Intel drivers (build with DRI3 support but default to DRI2)
- Fix window manager (fluxbox) so apps start maximised
- Fix numerous sync/timing issues on Amlogic ‘arm’ devices
- Fix audio passthrough for JustBoom DAC devices for RPi
- Fix use of colour highlighting in systemd log messages
- Update pulse-eight CEC adapter support (libCEC 4.0.1)
- Update to Raspberry Pi firmware to resolve minor CEC issues
- Update to Linux 4.9.3 kernel
- Update to Linux support patches for Raspberry Pi
- Update to Kodi v17.0-RC3
- Update to LibreELEC settings 0.8.7
- Add media_build DVB driver support to Generic/RPi/RPi2 projects
- Add UDL driver support to RPi/RPi2 projects
- Add skin.estouchy package to the LibreELEC add-on repo