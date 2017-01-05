Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie
×

Laat je stem gelden!

Dit jaar organiseren we voor de tiende keer de Tweakers Awards! Wat vind jij de beste tech- en elektronicaproducten van het afgelopen jaar? Laat je stem gelden en ontvang 50 ippies. Je maakt bovendien kans op een iPad Air 2, een Samsung 850 EVO 500GB SSD, een Nintendo Classic Mini of twee van de vier vrijkaarten voor de uitreiking op donderdag 2 februari!

Door , , 0 reacties
Bron: Dovecot

Dovecot is een mailserver met ondersteuning voor imap, pop3, ipv6, ssl en tls, en valt deels onder een MIT- en deels onder een Lgplv2.1-licentie. Voor het opslaan van mailberichten kan gebruik worden gemaakt van maildir-, mbox- en het zelf ontwikkelde dbox-formaat. Daarnaast kunnen mta's zoals Postfix 2.3+ en Exim 4.64+ hun smtp-authenticatieproces zonder tussenstappen uitvoeren bij Dovecot. De ontwikkelaar heeft versie 2.2.27 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

v2.2.27 released

Note that the download URLs are now https with a certificate from Let's Encrypt.
  • dovecot.list.index.log rotation sizes/times were changed so that the .log file stays smaller and .log.2 is deleted sooner.
  • Added mail_crypt plugin that allows encryption of stored emails. See http://wiki2.dovecot.org/Plugins/MailCrypt
  • stats: Global stats can be sent to Carbon server by setting stats_carbon_server=ip:port
  • imap/pop3 proxy: If passdb returns proxy_not_trusted, don't send ID/XCLIENT
  • Added generic hash modifier for %variables: %{;rounds=,truncate=,salt=s>:field} Hash algorithm is any of the supported ones, e.g. md5, sha1, sha256. Also "pkcs5" is supported using SHA256. For example: %{sha256:user} or %{md5;truncate=32:user}.
  • Added support for SHA3-256 and SHA3-512 hashes.
  • config: Support DNS wildcards in local_name, e.g. local_name *.example.com { .. } matches anything.example.com, but not multiple.anything.example.com.
  • config: Support multiple names in local_name, e.g. local_name "1.example.com 2.example.com" { .. }
  • Fixed crash in auth process when auth-policy was configured and authentication was aborted/failed without a username set.
  • director: If two users had different tags but the same hash, the users may have been redirected to the wrong tag's hosts.
  • Index files may have been thought incorrectly lost, causing "Missing middle file seq=.." to be logged and index rebuild. This happened more easily with IMAP hibernation enabled.
  • Various fixes to restoring state correctly in un-hibernation.
  • dovecot.index files were commonly 4 bytes per email too large. This is because 3 bytes per email were being wasted that could have been used for IMAP keywords.
  • Various fixes to handle dovecot.list.index corruption better.
  • lib-fts: Fixed assert-crash in address tokenizer with specific input.
  • Fixed assert-crash in HTML to text parsing with specific input (e.g. for FTS indexing or snippet generation)
  • doveadm sync -1: Fixed handling mailbox GUID conflicts.
  • sdbox, mdbox: Perform full index rebuild if corruption is detected inside lib-index, which runs index fsck.
  • quota: Don't skip quota checks when moving mails between different quota roots.
  • search: Multiple sequence sets or UID sets in search parameters weren't handled correctly. They were incorrectly merged together.
System en netwerk utilities

Gerelateerde producten

Dovecot geen prijs bekend
Versienummer:2.2.27
Releasestatus:Final
Besturingssystemen:Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX
Website:Dovecot
Download:https://dovecot.org/releases/2.2/dovecot-2.2.27.tar.gz
Licentietype:Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties


Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Google Pixel Sony PlayStation VR Samsung Galaxy S8 Apple iPhone 7 Dishonored 2 Google Android 7.x Watch_Dogs 2

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True