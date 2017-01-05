Dovecot is een mailserver met ondersteuning voor imap, pop3, ipv6, ssl en tls, en valt deels onder een MIT- en deels onder een Lgplv2.1-licentie. Voor het opslaan van mailberichten kan gebruik worden gemaakt van maildir-, mbox- en het zelf ontwikkelde dbox-formaat. Daarnaast kunnen mta's zoals Postfix 2.3+ en Exim 4.64+ hun smtp-authenticatieproces zonder tussenstappen uitvoeren bij Dovecot. De ontwikkelaar heeft versie 2.2.27 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:
v2.2.27 released
Note that the download URLs are now https with a certificate from Let's Encrypt.
- dovecot.list.index.log rotation sizes/times were changed so that the .log file stays smaller and .log.2 is deleted sooner.
- Added mail_crypt plugin that allows encryption of stored emails. See http://wiki2.dovecot.org/Plugins/MailCrypt
- stats: Global stats can be sent to Carbon server by setting stats_carbon_server=ip:port
- imap/pop3 proxy: If passdb returns proxy_not_trusted, don't send ID/XCLIENT
- Added generic hash modifier for %variables: %{;rounds=,truncate=,salt=s>:field} Hash algorithm is any of the supported ones, e.g. md5, sha1, sha256. Also "pkcs5" is supported using SHA256. For example: %{sha256:user} or %{md5;truncate=32:user}.
- Added support for SHA3-256 and SHA3-512 hashes.
- config: Support DNS wildcards in local_name, e.g. local_name *.example.com { .. } matches anything.example.com, but not multiple.anything.example.com.
- config: Support multiple names in local_name, e.g. local_name "1.example.com 2.example.com" { .. }
- Fixed crash in auth process when auth-policy was configured and authentication was aborted/failed without a username set.
- director: If two users had different tags but the same hash, the users may have been redirected to the wrong tag's hosts.
- Index files may have been thought incorrectly lost, causing "Missing middle file seq=.." to be logged and index rebuild. This happened more easily with IMAP hibernation enabled.
- Various fixes to restoring state correctly in un-hibernation.
- dovecot.index files were commonly 4 bytes per email too large. This is because 3 bytes per email were being wasted that could have been used for IMAP keywords.
- Various fixes to handle dovecot.list.index corruption better.
- lib-fts: Fixed assert-crash in address tokenizer with specific input.
- Fixed assert-crash in HTML to text parsing with specific input (e.g. for FTS indexing or snippet generation)
- doveadm sync -1: Fixed handling mailbox GUID conflicts.
- sdbox, mdbox: Perform full index rebuild if corruption is detected inside lib-index, which runs index fsck.
- quota: Don't skip quota checks when moving mails between different quota roots.
- search: Multiple sequence sets or UID sets in search parameters weren't handled correctly. They were incorrectly merged together.