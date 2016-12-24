Cookies op Tweakers

4 reacties
Bron: LibreELEC, submitter: Klojum

LibreELEC logo (75 pix)De mensen achter het Libre Embedded Linux Entertainment Center zijn bezig met de ontwikkeling van versie 8.0 van LibreELEC en hebben nu een vroege testversie uitgebracht. LibreELEC is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid vertrokken is en voor zichzelf zijn begonnen. Deze Linux-distributie is gebaseerd op Kodi en kan een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. Versie 8.0 van LibreELEC gebruikt Kodi versie 17 als basis, die op dit moment zelf op bèta 7 zit. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

LibreELEC (Krypton) v7.90.010 ALPHA
LibreELEC (Krypton) 8.0 preview builds continue with v7.90.010 containing Kodi v17.0-beta7 and a few package updates as this will be the final alpha build before we start beta. We have moved up to the Linux 4.9 kernel and have resolved a number of longer-running bugs.

Changes in v7.90.010 include:
  • Fix power-on function for the WeTek Hub remote
  • Fix CEC support on WeTek Play and WeTek Core
  • Fix screensaver activation when Bluetooth devices are connected
  • Update to Linux 4.9.0 kernel for Generic and Raspberry Pi
  • Update to Linux support patches for Raspberry Pi
  • Updates to Linux 3.14 kernel for Amlogic aarch64 projects
  • Update to LibreELEC settings 0.8.6
  • Update to Kodi v17-beta7
  • Add overlayfs support to Amlogic 3.14 kernel
  • Add aarch64 support to docker components
  • Add synaptic touchpad driver to Xorg
  • Add script for Intel/nVidia EDID capture and setup
  • Remove virtualbox support from Virtual project
View detailed changes on GitHub
LibreELEC screenshot (620 pix)
LibreELEC geen prijs bekend
Versienummer:7.90.010 alpha
Releasestatus:Alpha
Besturingssystemen:Linux
Website:LibreELEC
Download:https://libreelec.tv/2016/12/libreelec-krypton-v7-90-010-alpha
Licentietype:GPL
Reacties (4)

-1404+13+21+30Ongemodereerd0
0 Wesley-groet
24 december 2016 13:22
Spotify kan volgens mij niet op Libreelec
+2 pietvdmaas
@Wesley-groet24 december 2016 13:44
Dit kan met de plugin Spotimc
+1 sn33ky
24 december 2016 12:36
is dit wat als vervanger voor mijn windows 7 + Kodi?
Kan ik hier alle plug-ins op draaien zoals die van spotify etc...
+1 onuro
@sn33ky24 december 2016 12:40
Voor zover ik weet is dit the way to go for huidige htpc ervaringen, alleen is dit wel beta je kan mss de stable eerst proberen
