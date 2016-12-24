Door Bart van Klaveren, zaterdag 24 december 2016 12:31, 4 reacties • Feedback

Bron: LibreELEC

De mensen achter het Libre Embedded Linux Entertainment Center zijn bezig met de ontwikkeling van versie 8.0 van LibreELEC en hebben nu een vroege testversie uitgebracht. LibreELEC is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid vertrokken is en voor zichzelf zijn begonnen. Deze Linux-distributie is gebaseerd op Kodi en kan een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. Versie 8.0 van LibreELEC gebruikt Kodi versie 17 als basis, die op dit moment zelf op bèta 7 zit. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.