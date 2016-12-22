Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: Tixati

Tixati logo (75 pix) Versie 2.51 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma toont geen advertenties, in tegenstelling tot bijvoorbeeld µTorrent. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Tixati version 2.51 is now available.
This release contains several very important bug-fixes:
  • Fixed multiple problems with tracker connection header formatting
  • Sequencing of config file saving and overwriting is now handling orphaned temp files properly
  • Fixed problems overwriting temp config files during load error recovery
  • Download completion commands should now work correctly
  • Minor issues with peer selection have been fixed
  • Numerous other minor problems throughout the program due to an issue with a recent build-chain upgrade have been fixed
We will begin alpha-testing some new features within days. Please keep an eye on the forum if you want to participate.

Tixati screenshot (620 pix)

System en netwerk utilities

Gerelateerde producten

Tixati geen prijs bekend
Versienummer:2.51
Releasestatus:Final
Besturingssystemen:Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website:Tixati
Download:http://www.tixati.com/download
Licentietype:Freeware
