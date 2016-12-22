Versie 2.51 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma toont geen advertenties, in tegenstelling tot bijvoorbeeld µTorrent. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Tixati version 2.51 is now available.
This release contains several very important bug-fixes:
We will begin alpha-testing some new features within days. Please keep an eye on the forum if you want to participate.
- Fixed multiple problems with tracker connection header formatting
- Sequencing of config file saving and overwriting is now handling orphaned temp files properly
- Fixed problems overwriting temp config files during load error recovery
- Download completion commands should now work correctly
- Minor issues with peer selection have been fixed
- Numerous other minor problems throughout the program due to an issue with a recent build-chain upgrade have been fixed