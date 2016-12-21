Door Bart van Klaveren, woensdag 21 december 2016 14:54, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Wicked & Wild Inc.

Versie 2.65 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download slechts 3,5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Sinds versie 2.62 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd: