Bron: Wicked & Wild Inc.

EMDB logo (75 pix) Versie 2.65 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download slechts 3,5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDbMovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Sinds versie 2.62 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in EMDB version 2.65
  • User interface: Fixed the Defaults options page.
Changes in EMDB version 2.64
  • TheTVDb import: Fixed a rare crash when an invalid season poster was returned (e.g for 'The Story of God with Morgan Freeman').
  • IMDb import: fixed importing of the original titles.
  • Database: Fixed creating of backups.
  • Database: Added 3D Over/Under property.
  • User interface: Made the action when clicking on the thumbnail in the movie details panel configurable.
  • Translations: Updated the Russian and Dutch translations.
Changes in EMDB version 2.63
  • User interface: Fixed showing poster AND playing movie when doubleclicking the thumbnail in the Movie Details panel.
  • User interface: Select movies not selected before when using the Random feature.
  • User interface: Added an option to not expand the Movie Details panel when selection a random movie.
  • Rename Media Files: Fixed renaming movies based on database fields.
  • Media Files: Added an option to specify a custom player instead of using the system default one.
  • Media Files: Only after selecting the Play option a check if the file exists is performed to prevent spinning up drives.
  • Database: fixed an issue where the aspect ration was not correctly used when exporting to HTML/text/csv or printed.
  • Database: Added a Crash Recovery to select one of the backups when EMDB previously failed to start or crashed. The option to restore a previous version of EMDB will be added later.
  • Translations: Updated the Czech, Italian, Russian, Slovenian, Spanish and Dutch translations.

EMDB screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer:2.65
Releasestatus:Final
Besturingssystemen:Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website:Wicked & Wild Inc.
Download:http://www.emdb.eu/bin/emdb.zip
Bestandsgrootte:3,49MB
Licentietype:Freeware/Betaald
