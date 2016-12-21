De zesde update voor VirtualBox versie 5.1 is uitgekomen. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien.
In versie 5.1 van VirtualBox treffen we onder meer nieuwe apic-implementaties aan die voor diverse prestatieverbeteringen zorgen, is er verbeterde ondersteuning voor Python 3 en is voor de interface de overstap naar Qt5 gemaakt. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
The following items were fixed and/or added:
- VMM: fixed VERR_IEM_ASPECT_NOT_IMPLEMENTED Guru Meditations with certain Linux guests if KVM paravirtualization is enabled (5.1 regression; bugs #15613 and #16251)
- VMM: fixed VERR_VMX_UNABLE_TO_START_VM Guru Meditations under rare conditions
- GUI: prevent a crash under certain conditions if the VM is terminated very early
- GUI: fixed certain keyboard capture issues (5.1.10 regression; Mac OS X hosts only; bug #16150)
- GUI: fixed dragging guest windows in seamless mode with the keyboard captured (X11 hosts only; bug #15837)
- GUI: fixed a problem where the new version detected dialog was covered by the appliance import dialog (Mac OS X hosts only; bug #16238)
- Storage: fixed NVMe reset processing when doing rmmod nvme; modprobe nvme in a Linux guest (bug #16080)
- Storage: fixed creating a snapshot when the VM is running and an NVMe controller is present
- Storage: fixed a problem with the LsiLogic SCSI controller where requests could be lost with SMP guests
- E1000: fixed "cable disconnected" issue (Mac OS X guests only; 5.1.10 regression; bug #16260)
- E1000: fixed "TX unit hang" issue (Linux guests only; 5.1.10 regression; bug #16221)
- Parallel ports: fixed port enumeration on Windows host (bugs #15872 and #16127)
- API: don't crash when sanitizing certain VM names (bug #16299)
- Linux hosts: automatically disable asynchronous I/O on Linux 2.6.18 kernels as high I/O load may trigger kernel oopses on these kernels if this feature is enabled
- Linux hosts / guests: Linux 2.6.28 compile fix (bug #16267)
- Linux hosts: compile Linux 4.9 compile fix (bug #16286)
- Linux Additions: warn the user about a known bug with older Linux guests (e.g. Debian 7) requiring manual work to get 3D working (bug #15319)
- Linux Additions: fix the graphics driver build with Linux 4.10 and later (bug #16298)
- Windows Additions: fixed a crash in the WDDM driver under certain conditions