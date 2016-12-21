Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 2 reacties
Bron: Oracle, submitter: vide

VirtualBox logo (105 pix) De zesde update voor VirtualBox versie 5.1 is uitgekomen. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien.

In versie 5.1 van VirtualBox treffen we onder meer nieuwe apic-implementaties aan die voor diverse prestatieverbeteringen zorgen, is er verbeterde ondersteuning voor Python 3 en is voor de interface de overstap naar Qt5 gemaakt. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

The following items were fixed and/or added:
  • VMM: fixed VERR_IEM_ASPECT_NOT_IMPLEMENTED Guru Meditations with certain Linux guests if KVM paravirtualization is enabled (5.1 regression; bugs #15613 and #16251)
  • VMM: fixed VERR_VMX_UNABLE_TO_START_VM Guru Meditations under rare conditions
  • GUI: prevent a crash under certain conditions if the VM is terminated very early
  • GUI: fixed certain keyboard capture issues (5.1.10 regression; Mac OS X hosts only; bug #16150)
  • GUI: fixed dragging guest windows in seamless mode with the keyboard captured (X11 hosts only; bug #15837)
  • GUI: fixed a problem where the new version detected dialog was covered by the appliance import dialog (Mac OS X hosts only; bug #16238)
  • Storage: fixed NVMe reset processing when doing rmmod nvme; modprobe nvme in a Linux guest (bug #16080)
  • Storage: fixed creating a snapshot when the VM is running and an NVMe controller is present
  • Storage: fixed a problem with the LsiLogic SCSI controller where requests could be lost with SMP guests
  • E1000: fixed "cable disconnected" issue (Mac OS X guests only; 5.1.10 regression; bug #16260)
  • E1000: fixed "TX unit hang" issue (Linux guests only; 5.1.10 regression; bug #16221)
  • Parallel ports: fixed port enumeration on Windows host (bugs #15872 and #16127)
  • API: don't crash when sanitizing certain VM names (bug #16299)
  • Linux hosts: automatically disable asynchronous I/O on Linux 2.6.18 kernels as high I/O load may trigger kernel oopses on these kernels if this feature is enabled
  • Linux hosts / guests: Linux 2.6.28 compile fix (bug #16267)
  • Linux hosts: compile Linux 4.9 compile fix (bug #16286)
  • Linux Additions: warn the user about a known bug with older Linux guests (e.g. Debian 7) requiring manual work to get 3D working (bug #15319)
  • Linux Additions: fix the graphics driver build with Linux 4.10 and later (bug #16298)
  • Windows Additions: fixed a crash in the WDDM driver under certain conditions

Oracle VirtualBox 5.1

System en netwerk utilities

Gerelateerde producten

VirtualBox geen prijs bekend
Versienummer:5.1.12
Releasestatus:Final
Besturingssystemen:Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Solaris, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website:Oracle
Download:https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Downloads
Licentietype:GPL
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (2)

-1202+12+20+30Ongemodereerd0
+1 dennizzz
21 december 2016 14:23
Ik weet niet of het in deze update zit of het een time-trigger is, maar het boot/'bios' scherm van de VM's is nu heel feestelijk.
Reageer
+1 Yezzmaniak
@dennizzz21 december 2016 14:41
Ik heb het even gecheckt en in de vorige versie zat het niet. Nu bij mij ook feestelijk :)
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Google Pixel Sony PlayStation VR Samsung Galaxy S8 Apple iPhone 7 Dishonored 2 Google Android 7.x Watch_Dogs 2

© 1998 - 2016 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True