QNAP trekt update in na problemen, sommige gebruikers moeten nas-OS vervangen

QNAP Systems heeft de update QTS 5.2.2.2950 build 20241114 ingetrokken nadat gebruikers van bepaalde nasmodellen problemen met hun opslagsysteem meldden. Getroffenen moeten het besturingssysteem handmatig vervangen. Er is een nieuwe versie met een fix beschikbaar.

Volgens QNAP zorgde de recente besturingssysteemupdate voor problemen met sommige systemen, waarbij uiteenlopende nasfuncties niet meer zouden werken. Volgens het bedrijf zijn specifiek de modellen HS-453DX, TBS-453DX, TS-251D, TS-253D, TS-653D, TS-453D, TS-453Dmini, TS-451D en TS-451D2 getroffen door de bugs. Het bedrijf adviseert gebruikers van deze nassystemen die de update van 19 november hebben geïnstalleerd om het besturingssysteem te vervangen door de heruitgebrachte versie, die ook QTS 5.2.2.2950 build 20241114 heet.

Daarvoor kunnen getroffenen terecht in het Download Center, waar de vernieuwde versie te downloaden is. Via het Configuratiescherm kunnen gebruikers vervolgens onder Systeem het tabblad Firmware Update openen, waar de optie Handmatige installatie beschikbaar is. Daar kan de nieuwe versie van het besturingssysteem handmatig geselecteerd en geïnstalleerd worden. Het bedrijf biedt ook een uitgebreide instructie aan over dit proces.