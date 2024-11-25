QNAP trekt update in na problemen, sommige gebruikers moeten nas-OS vervangen

QNAP Systems heeft de update QTS 5.2.2.2950 build 20241114 ingetrokken nadat gebruikers van bepaalde nasmodellen problemen met hun opslagsysteem meldden. Getroffenen moeten het besturingssysteem handmatig vervangen. Er is een nieuwe versie met een fix beschikbaar.

Volgens QNAP zorgde de recente besturingssysteemupdate voor problemen met sommige systemen, waarbij uiteenlopende nasfuncties niet meer zouden werken. Volgens het bedrijf zijn specifiek de modellen HS-453DX, TBS-453DX, TS-251D, TS-253D, TS-653D, TS-453D, TS-453Dmini, TS-451D en TS-451D2 getroffen door de bugs. Het bedrijf adviseert gebruikers van deze nassystemen die de update van 19 november hebben geïnstalleerd om het besturingssysteem te vervangen door de heruitgebrachte versie, die ook QTS 5.2.2.2950 build 20241114 heet.

Daarvoor kunnen getroffenen terecht in het Download Center, waar de vernieuwde versie te downloaden is. Via het Configuratiescherm kunnen gebruikers vervolgens onder Systeem het tabblad Firmware Update openen, waar de optie Handmatige installatie beschikbaar is. Daar kan de nieuwe versie van het besturingssysteem handmatig geselecteerd en geïnstalleerd worden. Het bedrijf biedt ook een uitgebreide instructie aan over dit proces.

Door Yannick Spinner

Redacteur

Feedback • 25-11-2024 15:53
42 • submitter: Anonymoussaurus

25-11-2024 • 15:53

42

Submitter: Anonymoussaurus

Lees meer

QNAP fixt zes rsync-kwetsbaarheden in back-upsoftware van nasapparaten
QNAP fixt zes rsync-kwetsbaarheden in back-upsoftware van nasapparaten Nieuws van 24 januari 2025
QNAP brengt firmware-update QTS 5.2 met onder andere ransomwarebeveiliging uit
QNAP brengt firmware-update QTS 5.2 met onder andere ransomwarebeveiliging uit Nieuws van 23 augustus 2024
QNAP brengt goedkopere TS-432X-nas en TS-632X-nas met 10GbE-ondersteuning uit
QNAP brengt goedkopere TS-432X-nas en TS-632X-nas met 10GbE-ondersteuning uit Nieuws van 8 juli 2024
QNAP waarschuwt klanten voor kwetsbaarheden in NAS-besturingssystemen
QNAP waarschuwt klanten voor kwetsbaarheden in NAS-besturingssystemen Nieuws van 9 maart 2024
QNAP heeft twee kritieke commandinjectionkwetsbaarheden gedicht
QNAP heeft twee kritieke commandinjectionkwetsbaarheden gedicht Nieuws van 6 november 2023
Synology en QNAP waarschuwen voor kritieke Netatalk-kwetsbaarheden
Synology en QNAP waarschuwen voor kritieke Netatalk-kwetsbaarheden Nieuws van 28 april 2022
QNAP waarschuwt gebruikers voor privilege-escalationbug in Linux-kernel - update
QNAP waarschuwt gebruikers voor privilege-escalationbug in Linux-kernel - update Nieuws van 14 maart 2022
Meer producten en artikelen
Besturingssystemen NAS QNAP Bugs Update

Reacties (42)

-Moderatie-faq
42
41
5
1
0
34
Wijzig sortering
thepeet 25 november 2024 16:07
Ondertussen is er vanmorgen v 5.2.2.2958 uitgekomen, dus Tweakers is rijkelijk laat met dit nieuws nu de storm weer is gezakt. Ik ondervond grote problemen na deze update, kon niet meer inloggen zelfs niet na een reset van 3 seconde. Vervolgens schijven eruit gehaald één reserveschijf terug geplaatst. Helaas ik kon nog steeds niet inloggen met het default (Cloud Key) password. Toen reset van 10 seconde uitgevoerd, zonder succes. Zelf zonder schijven kon ik 'Details' niet benaderen zonder een password.
Probleem bij mij is opgelost nadat ik mijn QNAP QM2-2S10G1TA 2-Slot PCIe Network Expansion Card had verwijderd. Daarna kon ik inloggen en direct mijn wachtwoord veranderen. Een Downgrade uitgevoerd gelukkig werkte alles weer. De nieuwe versie vanmorgen toegepast en deze functioneerd perfect zonder problemen!

For those wondering, this fw seems to be limited to a number of models (perhaps the ones that suffered issues after .2950):

Release Notes:

﻿QTS 5.2.2.2958 build 20241121

[Applicable Models]
- HS-453DX,TBS-453DX,TS-251D,TS-253D,TS-653D,TS-453D,TS-451D,TS-453Dmini,TS-451D2

[Security Updates]
- Applied multiple security updates to further enhance system security.

[New Features]
System
- Starting from QTS 5.2.2, certain QTS NAS models now also support the QuTS hero operating system. After updating to QTS 5.2.2, you can switch to QuTS hero by reinitializing the NAS. Applicable NAS models: TS-464U, TS-464U-RP, TS-1264U-RP, TS-464eU, TS-864eU, TS-864eU-RP, TS-i410X, and TS-410E.

[Fixed Issues]
- Fixed an issue on the TS-x51D and TS-x53D NAS models where after updating the firmware, there was a chance users could not log in or open applications.
- Fixed an issue where Safari users could not see the capacity of a connected external device in "Desktop > Task Bar > External Device".
- Addressed an issue on the TS-877XU where "Desktop > Task Bar > More > About" would display the wrong device model name if ECC memory modules were installed.
- Fixed an issue where for certain expansion unit models, under certain circumstances a healthy disk on the expansion unit might incorrectly display a "Not Exist" status in "Storage & Snapshots > Storage > External Storage > External Storage Device Management".
- Resolved an issue for some users where after performing NAS migration under certain conditions, storage pools from the old NAS would display an "Error" status on the new NAS.
- Fixed an issue where if a shared folder's name contained certain special characters, the system would fail to record a corresponding log when the shared folder was accessed via Samba.
- Fixed an issue for some users where Control Panel could not display domain users in "Privilege > Users".
- Fixed a French translation issue in the Desktop Notice Board.
- Fixed an issue where after a firmware update, the system might mistakenly display an event log warning that the currently installed version of Advanced Network Driver was not supported.
phubert
@thepeet25 november 2024 17:08
Dat Tweakers wat aan de late kant het stuk erop zet heb ik nog niet zo'n probleem mee. Wel met het feit dat QNAP van veel gebruikers (dus ook mij) e-mailgegevens heeft en de gebruiker tijdig had kunnen waarschuwen. Ook had QNAP de hele update kunnen blokkeren, de diverse NAS-systemen gaven gisteren nog gewoon de update aan. Ook gisteren toevallig systemen upgrade voorzien, geen problemen maar bleek ook niet de getroffen modellen.

In het verleden kon en deed QNAP nog App's afsluiten als deze een 'verplichte update' nodig hadden, gelukkig doen ze dat tegenwoordig niet meer en waarschuwen ze. Klaarblijkelijk niet met QTS.
Lord Anubis @phubert25 november 2024 18:37
Dat kon dus al de nieuwe versie zijn.
phubert
@Lord Anubis25 november 2024 19:19
Al zal het me niet verbazen, het lijkt me beter, zoals QNAP communiceert om ander versienummer te gebruiken. De door mij, gisteren geïnstalleerd versies is de versie welke nu een probleem geeft en door QNAP lijkt terug getrokken.

(Correctie op vorige bericht) Tweakers is niet laat, QNAP heeft zelf pas 25/11/24 het persbericht uitgebracht. In mijn optiek dus altijd, tenzij anders aangeven niet de laatste versie updaten maar versie ervoor.
J_van_Ekris @thepeet25 november 2024 16:28
Dit maakt me als eigenaar van een QNAp systeem toch wel even terughoudend in het zomaar installeren van updates. Normaal ben ik vrij strak met het upgraden van firmware, maar dit is toch wel even slikken.
Xfade @J_van_Ekris25 november 2024 16:46
Mijn QNAP die getroffen zou kunnen zijn (TS-453D) laat ik lekker zelf z'n ding doen. Ik installeer zelf niks. Welicht heb ik dan geluk gehad, want ik heb die update niet gekregen.
thepeet @J_van_Ekris25 november 2024 16:49
Ach, eens een tweaker, altijd een tweaker :Y)
Als alles goed zou verlopen, dan word het wel enorm saai op ten duur, op het moment zelf is het natuurlijk enorm ballen, maar met een goed einde, krijg je toch een beetje het Disney gevoel O-)
En je hebt weer eens een goed verhaal :9

[Reactie gewijzigd door thepeet op 25 november 2024 17:02]

Triblade_8472 @J_van_Ekris25 november 2024 18:13
Voor alle updates geld dat je het beste een week kan wachten voor 't installeren ervan, tenzij het echt een critical is.
Rocketman 25 november 2024 16:39
Ik heb alleen ervaring met Synology en gebruik inmiddels een derde versie, de DS423+.
Tot nu toe, in 10 jaar tijd, ben ik alleen problemen tegengekomen die ik zelf veroorzaakte door gebrek aan kennis en domheid.
Synology biedt zeer stevige software die pas wordt uitgebracht na uitvoerig testen.
PHiXioN @Rocketman25 november 2024 23:37
Is nogal makkelijk als je vooral functionaliteit weghaalt en al 10 jaar nagenoeg niets vernieuwd… en ja ik gebruik al 17 jaar exclusief Synology.
Anoniem: 423815 @PHiXioN26 november 2024 00:07
Sorry maar deze uitspraak slaat echt gewoon nergens op. Alleen al C2 Identity is gewoonweg een heerlijke manier om onafhankelijk van een cloud operator jezelf los te koppelen. Je kan je eigen IdP opzetten en integreren zoals je dat zelf wil. Dat is toch gewoon innovatief? Dit alleen al is voor mij een reden geweest om niet voor QNAP te kiezen. Voor KMO’s is dat gewoonweg een DROOM. 250 users, 10 apparaten… NUL euro.
dimdek @Anoniem: 42381526 november 2024 08:47
Synology heeft de afgelopen jaren hun fotosoftware uitgekleed en vernacheld, recent hun video software onbruikbaar gemaakt, een paar jaar terug hun synchronisatiesoftware gestopt en dat op knullige manier in hun Drive software gestopt, waarbij synchronisatie met smartphones de nek was omgedraaid. Veel voormalige eenvoudig te installeren functies moet je nu maar via docker afhandelen, wat niet voor iedereen eenvoudig te gebruiken is. Hun Office is buggy en verliest gewoon agenda-afspraken en contacten. Kortom Synology is er de afgelopen jaren niet echt beter op geworden en geeft in ieder geval niet om zijn jarenlange klanten. Wel om het verkopen van een extra cloudabonnement trouwens en het vergaren van gebruikersdata.
QNAP maakt over het algemeen meer fouten, maar ik vind dat ze eerlijker zijn met de software die ze bieden.
Anoniem: 423815 @dimdek30 november 2024 09:14
Understatement als je NAS zichzelf verwijderd na een firmware upgrade…

Verder reageer je niet op het punt dat ik aantoon dat ze wel degelijk vernieuwen.
Nees @Rocketman26 november 2024 01:59
Ik heb 3 QNAPs, waarvan er nog 2 draaien, mn oudste en nieuwste. De nieuwe vervangt ene die defect gegaan is na paar jaar wegens een Intel CPU bug die alle systemen kunnen en zullen hebben na bepaalde tijd. Dit komt ook voor bij alle Synology's met deze CPU. Het moet maar je ervaring zijn.
RogerWilco2 @Nees26 november 2024 11:35
Ik had ook last van de Intel CPU bug. Daar is een fix voor.

Ik heb mijn QNAP vrij simpel kunnen repareren door er een extra weerstand op te zetten (op een paar pinnen, kan zonder solderen als je het juiste stekkertje hebt).
Antiloop @RogerWilco226 november 2024 22:32
Dat is toch maar een tijdelijk fix ?
De LPC degrading bug oid gaat het toch om
Nees @RogerWilco229 november 2024 06:20
Klopt, geen officiële fix en had ik toegepast, heeft nog half jaar gewerkt en toen was het weer om zeep. De chip blijft degraderen... Mijn toestellen draaien 24/7
old_spice 25 november 2024 17:04
Ben klaar met zowel Qnap als Synology. Ik ga zelf iets bouwen en ga daar Truenas Scale op draaien. Ik loop bij Qnap en Synology op tegen beperkingen.
Sietse Vliegen @old_spice26 november 2024 22:49
Welke beperkingen?
Sodela 25 november 2024 16:53
Kennelijk een zaak van onvoldoende / volledig testen, misschien in combinatie met pech/ geluk als je als gebruiker iets met de instellingen gedaan hebt.

Ben blij dat ze de fout hersteld hebben. 2250 was ook al een aantal dagen niet meer te downloaden.Ze hadden kennelijk al snel door dat er wat mis was.

Kon zelf niet meer inloggen op mijn 453D die trouwens ook niet meer zichtbaar was op het netwerk (wel met Qfinder maar niet onder windows). Bij mijn 253D overigens geen problemen gehad met 2250.
Was als met winscp belangrike bestanden aan het veiligstellen maar nu doet ie het weer als een zonnetje na de update zonder verlies aan gegevens.
SG @Sodela26 november 2024 07:20
Het probleem is hetzelfde als consoles en mac vs PC.
Sinology vs Qnap.
Weinig vs veel meer hardware setups
Is je hebt groter Q&A test afdeling nodig.
Als feature implementeert moet dat voor meerdere hardware of API aan voldoen
En alle modellen getest worden.
Cisco vs unify. Naast zeer dure hardware ook dure service abbo.
Dan kan je grote software afdeling en helpdesk afdeling en Q&A afdeling hebben.
Ik heb Unifi thuis. Daar wacht ik ook met firmware updates totdat de yt ict tevreden zijn.
Mijn Qnap hangt in achter LAN met 10gb segment en managed switches met 10gb uplink.
Macron 25 november 2024 16:54
En dat terwijl ik net aan het kijken ben voor een TS-462 8GB.. Ik blijf liever bij Synology maar ze lopen qua hardware achter feiten aan en de ondersteuning voor hardware (schijven en externe devices) is/wordt zo afgebouwd dat de lol er voor mij als consument af is.

De beveiligingsissues met QNAP wil/kan ik wel ondervangen middels TailScale maar hier schrik ik toch even van.
Chrismaclinux @Macron25 november 2024 17:55
Ik krijg de indruk dat er snel nieuwe hardware nassen aankomen modellen 2025 bij Synology
slijkie 25 november 2024 17:02
Gelukkig update ik zelf mijn QNAP ongeveer een keer per maand handmatig. Met zo’n update vallen veel docker containers uit en starten ze soms niet optimaal op.

[Reactie gewijzigd door slijkie op 25 november 2024 17:08]

6Pac 25 november 2024 17:33
He das gek!

Ik draai op mijn TS-453D nog steeds QTS 5.2.1.2930 en ging er van uit dat dit de laatste OFW was, terwijl ik toch notificaties aan heb staan om mij op de hoogte te brengen mocht er een nieuwe FW beschikbaar zijn. QTS 5.2.1.2930 was van 25/10/2024

Hebben hier meer mensen last van gehad?
Birdy D @6Pac27 november 2024 13:12
Ja, heb ik ook op mijn TS 233 zie ik zojuist..
klakkie.57th 25 november 2024 19:11
Voor iemand die een alternatief zoekt voor qnap of synology kan ik UNRAID echt aanbevelen. Ik ben jarenlang een synology gebruiker geweest maar de trage hardware en bijhorend premium prijs werden mij op den duur toch teveel. Unraid is net zo makkelijk in gebruik. Als hardware heb ik een kleine supermicro nasenclosure en bijhorend mini-itx bord. Ik heb nog geen seconde spijt gehad en vervolgens nooit meer omgekeken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door klakkie.57th op 25 november 2024 19:13]

RAHL66 26 november 2024 19:04
Als je naar hun Download Center gaat blijkt helemaal niet dat deze versie opnieuw is uitgegeven, aangezien 14-11 nog steeds als datum staat vermeldt bij de versie.

Sterker nog, vandaag is hier een "nieuwe" firmware aan toegevoegd met een versienummer dat lager is:
5.1.9.2954 build 20241120

Erg onduidelijk allemaal.
Piet400 4 december 2024 19:07
Ik heb hier een nas staan van iemand met hetzelfde probleem.
Heb net als @thepeet de disken verwijderd, daarna een reset van 3 seconden gedaan omdat ik niet kon inloggen. Ook na deze 3 seconden reset kan ik niet inloggen. Er zit geen expansiekaart in, dus die kan ik ook niet verwijderen.

Iemand een suggestie hoe ik weer zou kunnen inloggen en een andere firmware installeren?
thepeet @Piet4004 december 2024 19:15
Alles leeg trekken incl. geheugen, en proberen via Qfinder Pro in te loggen of Details te bekijken.
Dan 1 (test) disk terug plaatsen en wachtwoord aanpassen. Vervolgens handmatig firmware downgraden.
Zorg wel dan je browser cache leeg is! Dit kan voor verwarring zorgen namelijk. Daarna moet het gewoon weer functioneren.
Piet400 @thepeet4 december 2024 19:58
Bedankt,
Ik ga het in deze volgorde uitvoeren en hopelijk komt hij weer tot leven.
Wordt de disk opnieuw geinitialiseerd bij het terugplaatsen? (vandaar de test disk?)
thepeet @Piet4004 december 2024 20:01
Je moet geen risico's willen nemen, zonde van de tijd en data die verloren gaat !
Gewoon een simpel schijfje is voldoende uiteraard. Nadat je hebt gedowngrade en opnieuw ben opgestart en ingelogd. Afsluiten, Stroomloos schijven terugplaatsen en vervolgens opstarten en inloggen <klaar>
Veel succes...
Piet400 @thepeet4 december 2024 20:11
Eens, thnx!
Piet400 @thepeet6 december 2024 10:11
Alweer een tijdje bezig hiermee. Andere disk erin gedaan, firmware downgrade uitgevoerd. Heb een paar keer via de webinterface kunnen inloggen, maar inmiddels niet meer. browser geeft de volgende info: ERR_CONNECTION_REFUSED

[Reactie gewijzigd door Piet400 op 6 december 2024 16:30]

thepeet @Piet4006 december 2024 23:07
Dit duid duidelijk op een IP probleem die of al is uitgegeven door je router of een firewall issue.
Je kunt je firewall tijdelijk even helemaal uitzetten in windows. En opnieuw proberen.
Beter is vooraf even je router en NAS 10sec stroomloos te maken.
Piet400 @thepeet7 december 2024 21:36
Thnx.
Heb de nas in een eigen netwerk gehangen, met alleen m'n laptop. Accesspoint is dhcp server, en werkt naar behoren.

De nas werkt goed met de test harddisk, die ik geinitialiseerd heb. Zodra ik hem afsluit en de disk vervang door de oorspronkelijke disk(en), kan ik hem niet meer benaderen. Waarschijnlijk staat de configuratie op die disk, en die lijkt vernacheld door de brakke firmware.

Heb de disk aan m'n laptop gehangen via een hdd dock, tool als diskgenius gebruikt, die ziet wel een paar kleine ext3 partities, maar de grote partitie die 98% van de schijfomvang heeft, staat geen filesysteem bij. Hier kan ik niks mee.

Nog een suggestie om de disk buiten de nas om te kunnen lezen? of in de nas mag ook natuurlijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Piet400 op 7 december 2024 21:36]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq