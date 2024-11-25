QNAP trekt update in na problemen, sommige gebruikers moeten nas-OS vervangen

Ondertussen is er vanmorgen v 5.2.2.2958 uitgekomen, dus Tweakers is rijkelijk laat met dit nieuws nu de storm weer is gezakt. Ik ondervond grote problemen na deze update, kon niet meer inloggen zelfs niet na een reset van 3 seconde. Vervolgens schijven eruit gehaald één reserveschijf terug geplaatst. Helaas ik kon nog steeds niet inloggen met het default (Cloud Key) password. Toen reset van 10 seconde uitgevoerd, zonder succes. Zelf zonder schijven kon ik 'Details' niet benaderen zonder een password.
Probleem bij mij is opgelost nadat ik mijn QNAP QM2-2S10G1TA 2-Slot PCIe Network Expansion Card had verwijderd. Daarna kon ik inloggen en direct mijn wachtwoord veranderen. Een Downgrade uitgevoerd gelukkig werkte alles weer. De nieuwe versie vanmorgen toegepast en deze functioneerd perfect zonder problemen!
For those wondering, this fw seems to be limited to a number of models (perhaps the ones that suffered issues after .2950):
Release Notes:
QTS 5.2.2.2958 build 20241121
[Applicable Models]
- HS-453DX,TBS-453DX,TS-251D,TS-253D,TS-653D,TS-453D,TS-451D,TS-453Dmini,TS-451D2
[Security Updates]
- Applied multiple security updates to further enhance system security.
[New Features]
System
- Starting from QTS 5.2.2, certain QTS NAS models now also support the QuTS hero operating system. After updating to QTS 5.2.2, you can switch to QuTS hero by reinitializing the NAS. Applicable NAS models: TS-464U, TS-464U-RP, TS-1264U-RP, TS-464eU, TS-864eU, TS-864eU-RP, TS-i410X, and TS-410E.
[Fixed Issues]
- Fixed an issue on the TS-x51D and TS-x53D NAS models where after updating the firmware, there was a chance users could not log in or open applications.
- Fixed an issue where Safari users could not see the capacity of a connected external device in "Desktop > Task Bar > External Device".
- Addressed an issue on the TS-877XU where "Desktop > Task Bar > More > About" would display the wrong device model name if ECC memory modules were installed.
- Fixed an issue where for certain expansion unit models, under certain circumstances a healthy disk on the expansion unit might incorrectly display a "Not Exist" status in "Storage & Snapshots > Storage > External Storage > External Storage Device Management".
- Resolved an issue for some users where after performing NAS migration under certain conditions, storage pools from the old NAS would display an "Error" status on the new NAS.
- Fixed an issue where if a shared folder's name contained certain special characters, the system would fail to record a corresponding log when the shared folder was accessed via Samba.
- Fixed an issue for some users where Control Panel could not display domain users in "Privilege > Users".
- Fixed a French translation issue in the Desktop Notice Board.
- Fixed an issue where after a firmware update, the system might mistakenly display an event log warning that the currently installed version of Advanced Network Driver was not supported.