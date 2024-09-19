Alibaba brengt meer dan honderd opensourcetaalmodellen uit

De Chinese techgigant Alibaba Group heeft opensourcetaalmodellen uitgebracht in zijn Qwen 2.5-serie. In totaal gaat het om meer dan honderd modellen, met tussen een half miljard en 72 miljard tokens.

Naast het reguliere Qwen 2.5 zijn er ook varianten geoptimaliseerd voor wiskunde en voor programmeren, meldt Alibaba. In totaal ondersteunen de taalmodellen 29 talen, maar de focus ligt op Chinees en Engels. Qwen 2.5 Max is het zwaarste model en kan volgens Alibaba mee met andere grote taalmodellen.

Daarnaast heeft Alibaba ook andere AI-diensten aangekondigd. Qwen2-VL kan video's van meer dan 20 minuten hebben en daar vervolgens vragen over beantwoorden. Ook is er een model voor het genereren van video op basis van tekstprompts. De Qwen-modellen staan onder meer op GitHub en HuggingFace en zijn lokaal te draaien via programma's als Ollama.